4th National Theatre Festival Of Unity: Feast of performances, boundless possibilities

It was a feast rich and breathtaking performances showcasing Nigeria’s cultural heritage at this year’s edition of the National Theatre Festival of Unity, fourth in the series. Themed ‘Boundless Possibilities,’ the event which was held penultimate Friday inside the Marquee of the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, had in attendance, the Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Barr. Hannatu Musa Musawa, who was the Executive Producer/Chief Host; renowned theatre scholar and former Deputy Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Duro Oni, who delivered the keynote address; General Manager/CEO, National Theatre, Prof. Sunnie Enessi Ododo, the producer/ Host of the festival; the Artistic Director of the National Troupe of Nigeria, Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed; National President of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) Mr. Israel Eboh fta; and several other dignitaries, at the opening ceremony.

In her address, the Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, who was represented by the Special Adviser, Visual Arts and Culture, Mrs. Moriam Ajaga, commended Prof. Ododo for initiating the festival, adding that the theme for this year’s edition, ‘Boundless Possibilities,’ evokes a sense of limitless potential, where imagination takes flight and creativity knows no bounds. She described the festival as magical celebration. “It is my first encounter with this spectacular event, and I stand before you with a heart filled with hope and a spirit lifted by the enchantment of creativity as we gather to celebrate the fourth edition of the National Theatre Festival of Unity. “As we know, within the hallowed halls of theatre, we discover a sanctuary, free from the shackles of fear and disbelief, where stories find wings and dreams blossom into vibrant realities.” She noted that Nigeria’s creativity is conquering the world, as “our vibrant cultural tapestry now adorns the global stage, a testament to the boundless possibilities that fuel our nation’s artistic spirit. Now with a readily available global audience, our actors and actresses are inking deals with multinationals; a partnership that has seen Netflix commit more than $23.5m into Nigeria and provided a platform to have The Black Book – a movie from our shores attract more than 70 million worldwide views,” adding that Nigeria communicates to the world that she is a canvas of unbridled creativity. “As we revel in the allure of this moment and the ovation from the global community, I charge us to build infrastructure and sustainable ecosystems. As a government, we are committed, and our ambitions are bold. Destination 2030; Nigeria communicates our goals and vision to propel Nigeria’s creative economy to the global top 20 by 2030.

We will foster and strengthen collaborations, both local and foreign, that develop talents, create jobs, and proudly exhibit our rich and unique national identity.” The Minister assured that under the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda, they will provide the tools needed to accelerate growth across all sectors of the creative economy. “As global competition is growing and other countries recognize the economic value of creativity, we are taking advantage of the now and equipping for the future. Talent development, as the cornerstone of hope, will be a compass charting our path to a brighter future. “To the organizers, performers, and everyone contributing to this creativity community, I extend my deepest gratitude. I also congratulate the General Manager and CEO of the National Theatre, Prof. Sunday Ododo, for this great success. Your delivery of this festival testifies to your wide acceptance in the art industry, academia and the network you have leveraged in the rebranding of our National Theatre. “Fellow artists, dreamers, and all who believe in the power of creativity, as we continue to build and innovate, there will be challenges. However, let the music of our dreams drown out negativity. Remember, great art is forged in adversity. “Fuelled by the Nigerian spirit, let’s rewrite our nation’s narrative and illuminate the world with Nigeria’s boundless possibilities!” In his Keynote Address, Prof Oni, commended Prof. Ododo and his management team for organising the festival. He added that this festival should not only be sustained as a December affair, by the current National Theatre Management but should be institutionalised by subsequent administrations with the sole purpose of bringing people of different ethnic nationalities together to celebrate and uphold Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.

According to him, the National Theatre should be a creative hub, where one activity or another takes place every now and then. “The more regular such events are, the more bridges are erected across ethnic, tribal, and religious lines. But looking at the planned project of the Federal Government in conjunction with that of the current management team of the National Theatre, there is no doubt that there is much more in the offing. And as the Honourable Minister as advocated, the National Theatre is not just an edifice; it’s a symbol of our nation’s psyche. We need to use innovation and digital disruptions to make the National Theatre give back to the economy of Nigeria whilst warehousing over 250 different Nigerian cultures.” Earlier in his welcome address titled “National Theatre as Podium for Boundless Possibilities in Nigeria, Prof. Ododo, underscored the essence of the festival, noting that it is a celebration of boundless possibilities in arts and culture. “In this pivotal moment of shared celebration, I stand before you with a heart brimming with gratitude and excitement as we come together to activate the fourth edition of the National Theatre Festival of Unity. Over the past four years, our collective journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, a testament to the resilience, creativity, and unity that define the heart of our artistic community. As the General Manager/ CEO of the National Theatre, I take immense pride in reflecting on the remarkable strides we’ve made since the festival’s inception in 2020.” He also spoke on the the healing power of art, noting that Art serves as a balm for our collective wounds, an anchor in turbulent times, and a testament to the enduring strength of the human spirit.

“Beyond mere entertainment, each performance becomes a therapeutic intervention, resonating with our deepest emotions and fostering a sense of unity in the face of adversity. The arts, in their various forms, have proven to be an indispensable source of solace and inspiration, weaving a tapestry of emotional restoration that transcends the boundaries of time and space. “This festival, in particular, has become a living canvas—a dynamic testament to the limitless possibilities that unfold when creativity knows no bounds. It is here that innovation and tradition intertwine, engaging in an exquisite dance, creating a symphony of artistic exploration that resonates far beyond the confines of our stages. Indeed, this experience has been a fountain of new products and the discoveries of new talents that would service our creative industry and promote our creative economy.” The highlight of the festival include goodwill messages by the Artistic Director of the National Troupe of Nigeria, Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed; National President of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) Mr. Israel Eboh fta, as well as captivating performances by Black Edge (Ogede), Gifted Steppers, and the National Theatre Choral Ensemble. The climax of the show was the performance of Prof Ododo’s play ‘To Return from the Void’ by the acclaimed Crown Troupe of Africa.