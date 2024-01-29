4th Mainland Bridge: No Going Back On Groundbreaking – Omotoso

…Says Bridge Will Traverse Five Local Government Areas

The Lagos State Government has reiterated the assurance of the commencement of the 4th Mainland Bridge in a few weeks.

The State Governor, Mr. Babjide Olusola Sanwo-Olu announced the conclusion of plans to perform the ground groundbreaking of the 37 kilo 37-kilometre bridge at a Town Hall Meeting held at the Lagos Sheraton Hotels.

The Honourable Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso reiterated that the government remains committed to achieving a Greater Lagos through the THEMES PLUS Agenda just as he revealed that the funding of the bridge, which he says will traverse five local government areas is also available.

Speaking recently in an interview program aired on the Radio Station, City FM 105.1FM, Omotoso said the Fourth Mainland Bridge, which Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has confirmed that the groundbreaking ceremony would take place in April 2024, is very dear to the Governor’s heart.

He stated that there was no need for a shift in the performance of the groundbreaking because every resource needed is in place, including funding.

According to him, for Mr. Governor to have gone to the Lagos West Town Hall meeting to talk about the Fourth Mainland Bridge project, means that he is confident that everything about the project is on course and will soon commence.

He said, “We operate in a human environment and if there is a need for us to shift the goalpost, Lagosians will know the reasons. For now, there is no reason to believe that the goalpost can be shifted.

“The contractors have been selected and the finances are in place. So if we are talking about groundbreaking, that means we have done almost everything required to start the project.

“All affairs of men are governed by spiritual forces as human inputs are concerned, nevertheless, Governor Sanwo-Olu is doing everything possible so that we can meet the schedule for the commencement of the project”.

When asked if the chosen contractor for the project remains the Chinese company, CCECC, Omotoso affirmed that the Construction Company is competent and can handle the project. He added that for a project of that magnitude, as the Fourth Mainland, it is necessary to ensure a big and capable construction company like the Chinese company, CCECC, is entrusted with the task.

On the likely social and economic impact of the project, Omotoso explained the project will transverse about five local government areas viz-a-viz Eti-Osa, Ibeju Lekki, Ikorodu, Kosofe to Obafemi Owode local government in Ogun State. The 37 km road is going to pass through all the aforementioned places with the crossing route around Redeemed Camp on Lagos Ibadan Expressway. It is going to be like the United Kingdom M25, so it is all about social impact.

He said, “Aside from the fact that it is going to be a relief for other bridges by decongesting them and the loads they carry. The prices of property in the aforementioned areas are going to increase and since about 15000 people are going to be working on this bridge, it is going to create employment for our people especially our young engineers who may not have seen this type of project being built before.

Adding to the announcement of the ban on Styrofoam which has elicited a positive response from the majority of residents across the state. Hence, it’s a good decision and Lagosians are in support of it.

Speaking on rehabilitation of damaged roads across the state, the Commissioner averred that the Lagos State Public Works Corporation is working on Lagos roads, stressing that there are about 9040 roads in Lagos so there’s no way any government can fix all of these roads in one day.

“As I speak with you now, PWC is working day and night. If you go online, you will find the list of roads that have been done, the ones they’re presently doing, and the ones they will do in the future.

“In the areas that we have not gotten to, we plead with the residents to be patient. Anytime from now, the Public Works Corporation will get to them”, he assured.