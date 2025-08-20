4th Coronation: Delta Sez Eulogises Olu Of Warri

The Delta Special Economic Zone has showered encomium on the Olu of Warri, HRM Ogiame Atuwatse III, on his 4th anniversary coronation. DSEZ described the Royal Father of Koko Free Trade Zone (KFTZ) as a leader filled with wisdom, compassion, and a progressive vision for his people.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the zone, Pastor Godwin Akpovie, in Asaba yesterday eulogized the monarch for ensuring peaceful co-existence in Warri Kingdom since he ascended the ancient throne of his forefathers.

He said the Olu played significant roles in the economic revival of Nigeria, Delta state and Warri in particular, in the last four years. He acknowledged the immense progress and development the monarch has brought to the Warri kingdom and commended his efforts at promoting peace, unity, and cultural heritage of the Itsekiri nation.