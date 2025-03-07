4Stone Capital Rebrands, Diversifies Into New Business Segments

Share

A firm, 4Stone Capital Limited, has rebranded its operations and diversified into new business segments to serve larger markets within the economy.

The Managing Director of 4Stone Capital Limited, Dr Elizabeth Kings-Wali, announced the development on Tuesday during the Business Summit and New Identity Launch in Lagos.

She disclosed that after diversifying into agriculture, insurance, mining, and real estate from the financial services sector— its niche area—it was necessary for the company to adopt a new identity that captures the essence of its expanded business.

To achieve these goals, Kings-Wali stated that the company would inject new capital into its operations, including raising its capital base by over 800 per cent. She said: “We will be injecting new capital into our operations.

We intend to increase our capital base by 800 per cent from where it is today. “This capital injection will enable us to enter the mining sector, which is very capital-intensive. “

