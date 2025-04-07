49th Soil Science Conference Opens In Kano

Share

The 49th Annual Conference of the Soil Science Society of Nigeria (SSSN) officially commenced on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Kano State.

The event, held in collaboration with the Centre for Dryland Agriculture (CDA) at Bayero University, Kano (BUK), centers around the critical theme of national food security.

The five-day conference is themed “Promoting Soil Health and Resilience through Research and Innovation for Sustainable Development.”

It aims to address urgent concerns surrounding soil health, agricultural productivity, and innovative scientific development.

The high-level gathering brings together scientists, researchers, academics, government officials, industry stakeholders, and development partners to deliberate on soil management, sustainable agriculture, and environmental resilience.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, is expected to attend the event.

Speaking at a press conference, the Director of the Centre for Dryland Agriculture and President of the Society, Jibrin Mohammed Jibrin, highlighted the growing synergy between research institutions and government policy.

He commended the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security for establishing a Soil Health Task Team, describing it as a demonstration of renewed national commitment to data-driven agricultural development.

“The Minister is currently spearheading an ambitious project to map soils across Nigeria and establish a centralized, accessible soil information database.

“This will serve farmers just like medical records guide clinical decisions—interventions will become site-specific and knowledge-based,” Jibrin explained.

He emphasized the inclusion of both the CDA and the SSSN in the technical implementation committee for the soil mapping project, showcasing the collaborative effort toward achieving sustainable agricultural outcomes.

Jibrin also revealed that over 350 abstracts have been submitted for presentation, addressing five major sub-themes: Land Resource Assessment and Management; Soil Health and Nutrient Management; Soil Physics and Conservation; Capacity Building and Extension; and Advances in Soil Research.

He acknowledged the support of several partners, including OCP Fertilizer, for their continued support of the Society’s activities particularly in empowering young scientists and advancing research in specialty fertilizers.

Other partners include Soil Values, Extension Africa, Ramasys, and institutions such as Sierra Leone University, Northwest University, and the Federal College of Agricultural Produce.

In his remarks, Muhammad Auwalu Hussain, Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture at BUK, reaffirmed the university’s commitment to promoting academic excellence and innovation.

He commended the CDA’s transformation into one of Africa’s top centers of excellence, noting its success in securing competitive international grants, especially from the World Bank.

“Bayero University is proud to host this important event,” Hussain said.

“The University is ranked among the top five in Nigeria, and agriculture remains one of its most distinguished faculties.”

He expressed optimism that the conference would not only generate groundbreaking research but also foster lasting collaborations among local and international participants.

As part of the conference highlights, the Society will confer honorary fellowships on two distinguished Nigerians, including the Governor of Borno State, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to agriculture and soil science.

The conference runs through Friday, April 11, 2025, with scientific sessions, exhibitions, networking events, and policy dialogues expected to shape the future of soil health and sustainable agriculture in Nigeria and beyond.

