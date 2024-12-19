48trn Budget: Group Lauds Tinubu’s Economic Policies, Investment In Infrastructure, Security

Share

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network (RHAN) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for presenting a proposed budget that seeks to restore hope to Nigerians and guide the country towards sustainable growth and prosperity.

Describing the 2025 budget proposal presented by the President as a “bold and visionary document,” the group noted that it has shown his commitment to addressing the country’s economic challenges, particularly inflation, which has been a major concern for Nigerians.

Secretary General of RHAN who addressed newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, noted that the budget proposal aims to reduce inflation from 34.6% to 15% by the end of 2025.

Fabian also commended the significant allocation to defence and security, which stands at N4.91 trillion, noting that this demonstrates the government’s commitment to protecting the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians.

Furthermore, the group applauded the investment in infrastructure development, with an estimated N4.06 trillion earmarked for the sector. This, they noted, will facilitate the movement of goods and services, reduce costs, enhance productivity, and create jobs.

Other areas of the budget that RHAN commended include the allocation to education (N3.52 trillion) and healthcare (N2.48 trillion), as well as the focus on social welfare programs aimed at alleviating poverty and reducing inequality.

The group urged all Nigerians to rally behind the president’s vision for a better and brighter future, noting that it is everyone’s collective responsibility to ensure the success of the ambitious agenda outlined in the budget.

He said: “We are very convinced that the 2025 budget is a bold and visionary document that seeks to restore hope to the Nigerian people and guide the country towards a path of sustainable growth and prosperity.

“The allocation of resources to critical sectors such as defence, infrastructure, health, education, and social welfare reflects a comprehensive approach to governance that is both pragmatic and forward-thinking. Through these efforts, the Asiwaju administration is not only addressing the immediate needs of the population but also laying the groundwork for a better and more prosperous future for all Nigerians.

“We, the Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network stand in full support of the President’s commitments, and we call on all Nigerians to rally behind this noble vision for a better and brighter future.

“We need to understand that it is our collective responsibility to ensure the success of this ambitious agenda through active participation in the economic and social programs outlined in the budget.

“Let us work together to ensure that the “Budget of Restoration: Securing Peace, and Rebuilding Prosperity” becomes a reality that will benefit not only this generation but also generations to come.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for great leadership insight in presenting this visionary budget to the National Assembly. We commend his courage, leadership prowess, and commitment to the Nigerian people that this budget represents.”

