48th Convocation: OAU To Confer Honourary Doctorate Award On Remi Tinubu, MTN CEO, 3 Others

…Graduates 7,368 students, as 215 bag first class

The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has concluded plans to honour the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and four other distinguished personalities with doctorate degree at the 48th convocation ceremony of the institution billed to be held on Saturday 14th of December.

Other personalities to be honoured include the chairman, Mutual Benefit Plc, Dr. Akinade Ogunbiyi, Professor Anthony Adegbulugbe, the Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria Communications PLC, Karl Toriola, and Daere Afonya-Akobo.

The Vice-Chancellor of OAU, Professor Simeon Bamire, disclosed this at a press conference heralding activities for the 48th Convocation ceremony, held in Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Thursday.

Bamire stressed that the individuals were been selected in recognition of their contribution to the development of the society.

He said, “We’ll confer Honorary Awards on five expectational individuals who have made significant contributions to humanity by uplifting the less privileged and advancing societal progress through their talents, financial resources, and material support.”

Bamire while disclosing that during the three-day convocation ceremonies, 7,368 students will graduate across all 13 faculties said 215 students made First Class Honours, Second Class Upper Division, 2,197, Second Class Lower Division, 2,691, Third Class Honours Upper Credit, 61, Lower Credit, 33, Pass, 62, making a total of 6,015 students for Classified Degrees.

“Unclassified Degrees: Distinction, 13 students, Pass with Distinction, 59 students, Pass with Credit,154 and Pass, 169, making a total of 395 for Unclassified Degrees.

“Postgraduate Degrees: 74 students would bag Postgraduate Diplomas, while 708 and 176 students would bag Master’s Degrees and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD)”, he added.

