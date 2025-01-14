48,932 Prison Inmates Awaiting Trial, Says Acting NCoS CG

Share

Acting Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Sylvester Nwakuche, says 48,932 inmates currently held in the country’s prisons are awaiting trial.

Speaking during an interactive session with field officers yesterday, Nwakuche identified overcrowding as the service’s most significant challenge and announced plans to tackle the issue.

He said the service would collaborate with the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Inspector-General of Police, and other prosecuting agencies to expedite trials for inmates awaiting court proceedings.

Nwakuche added that his administration plans to push for non-custodial measures, early release mechanisms, and the construction of 3,000-capacity ultra-modern custodial facilities.

He urged field officers to liaise with state officials, including chief judges and attorneys-general, to ensure prosecutorial processes are fast-tracked at the local level.

Share

Please follow and like us: