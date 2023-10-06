Kola Balogun, younger brother of the Olubadan of Ibadan- land Oba Lekan Balogun, has petitioned the Oyo State Commissioner of Police Adebola Hamzat, over allegations of fund and asset diversion levelled against him by some of the monarch’s children.

Olubadan’s children had accused the ex-Oyo South representative in the Senate of diverting his father’s funds and assets in his care for his personal use. Aremo Femi Balogun subsequently gave the former federal lawmaker seven days to give an account of the fund and assets.

But in the petition through his lawyer Lateef Raheem Senator Balogun denied the allegations, asking the police to investigate the matter and prosecute the monarch’s children for cyberstalking in line with provisions 24 (a), (b) (2) (c) (i) (ii) of the cyber- crimes prohibition and prevention act 2015..

Meanwhile, the monarch had absolved his brother, threatening to disown any of his children or wives who disparage or assassinate the character of the people around him. In his petition to the police, the ex-legislator said on September 29 he checked the Alliwo Family Whatsapp group platform and he discovered a letter signed by Femi Balogun (a member of the family) posted.

Kola Balogun’s lawyer said: “The letter is grossly offensive, obscene, of menacing character and it was complete criminal defamation of our client’s character. “In the first instance, our client is not in charge of the management of any property of His Imperial Majesty Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“The sitting monarch being our Client’s brother sends our Client on errands and our client personally uses his own funds for the wellbeing of the Olubadan. “Since His Imperial Majesty took care of him during his childhood like a father, our Client felt His Imperial Majesty deserves payback, hence our client takes good care of him using his personal funds and not that of Olubadan.”