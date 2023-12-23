487 Suspects Arrested In Ebonyi – Police

The Ebonyi State Police Command, on Friday, said it recorded no fewer than 300 cases and arrested more than 487 suspects between June and December.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mrs Augustina Ogbodo, gave these figures during a press briefing in Abakaliki, adding that the command recovered 12 stolen vehicles and 20 assorted firearms within the period.

Within six months, the command stated it had charged 187 defendants in court and prosecuted 140 cases.

READ ALSO:

“The command has also recovered 350 ammunition of different calibres and dislodged criminals from numerous hideouts in different parts of the state.

“Permit me to appreciate the Inspector-General of Police, Dr Kayode Egbetokun, who availed us the opportunity to serve the state in this capacity. I commend sister agencies, whose cooperation helped us to achieve some of these breakthroughs,” she said.