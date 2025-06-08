484 Nigerian Pilgrims Escape Death As Fire Guts Hotel

Share

484 Nigerian pilgrims performing the 2025 Hajj through private tour operators yesterday luckily escaped death following a fire incident at one of the hotels accommodating pilgrims on Shari Mansur Street in Makkah.

A source said the pilgrims were not present at the hotel at the time of the inferno as they had departed earlier for Medina to partake in the symbolic stoning ritual, a central rite of the Hajj pilgrimage.

According to a statement by Assistant Director, Information and Publications Division, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Fatima Sanda Usara, no life was lost to the fire disaster.

She explained that the fire incident occurred around 12:00 noon (KSA time).

Usara said: “The affected hotel, Imaratus Sanan, was hosting about 484 pilgrims from six Nigerian Private Tour Operator Companies. Thankfully, no lives were lost, and all pilgrims are safely in Mina. “Immediate emergency response by Saudi authorities and the hotel management helped to contain the fire swiftly and prevent it from spreading all over the building.”

According to the statement, following the incident, the Chairman/Chief Executuve Officer of NAHCON, Prof Abdullahi Saleh Usman, alongside Commissioner, Policy Personnel Management and Finance, Alhaji Aliu Abdulrazak and Deputy Makkah Coordinator, Director Alidu Shutti promptly visited the location to assess the situation and ensure that the welfare of the affected pilgrims is prioritised.

Abdullahi ordered for immediate relocation of the affected pilgrims to a new accommodation. He commiserated with the affected pilgrims, and assured them that the Commission would provide every possible support within its capacity to cushion the impact of the incident.

The Chairman thanked Almighty Allah that no life was lost in the unfortunate incident and promised that NAHCON will work with the affected Tour Operators to ensure that pilgrims were relocated and provided with the necessary assistance.

The statement explained that the Chairman and his team had already inspected the new building and concluded arrangement for the pilgrims’ resettlement.

It added that Abdullahi and Usman appreciated the prompt response of the Saudi emergency services and the cooperation of the hotel staff in managing the situation.

