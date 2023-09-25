Tribunal Slams Jandor, Describes Him As ‘Busybody’

The Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Monday described the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP0 in the March 18 election, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor as a “busybody.”

The tribunal made this assertion while delivering its judgment on the suit filed by Jandor, in which he contended that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was not adequately nominated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and, as a result, was not qualified to run for the position.

The tribunal explained that the petition did not fall within its jurisdiction because it pertained to a pre-election issue.

Justice Mikail Abdullahi, representing the other members of the panel, clarified that the petition did not align with the provisions of sections 177 and 182 of the Nigerian Constitution (as amended). Consequently, the tribunal lacked the authority to address such matters, as it primarily concerns the internal affairs of a political party.

Justice Abdullahi ruled that only a member of the party in question can raise such an objection, not a ‘busybody’ as is the case by Jandor.

“Only an aspirant or member of a political party can complain about the outcome of the party’s primary, not a busybody like the petitioner,” he held.

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported, that the Tribunal ultimately affirmed the victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). It dismissed the petitions filed by Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and the Labour Party (LP), as well as Olajide Adediran, also known as Jandor, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).