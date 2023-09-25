Lagos Guber Poll: Tribunal delivers judgment today

Barring any last-minute development, the Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, Ikeja, will today deliver judgment on the petitions questioning the election of the incumbent Governor of the State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), instituted separate petitions over the outcome of the March 18 governorship election, which saw Governor Sanwo-Olu emerge as winner. The tribunal, presided over by Justice Arum Igyen Ashom, communicated the judgment day to parties.

It would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had declared Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the election.

Specifically, the APC standard-bearer, according to INEC, polled 762,134 votes to defeat Rhodes-Vivour, who scored 312,329 votes, and Adediran who came a distant third with 62,449 votes.