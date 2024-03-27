48 Renounce Cultism In Ogun, Surrender Arms

No fewer than 48 suspected members of various confraternity groups in Ogun State, yesterday, openly renounced their membership of the groups with a promise to turn a new leaf. The repentant cultists also surrendered their firearms to the police for confiscation. Weapons submitted by the cultists include: one pump action gun, four double barrels, seven single barrels, two English pistols, four locally made pistols and 35 cartridges.

This followed an amnesty programme by the state police command to cultists to renounce their membership and lay down their firearms. Speaking during the handing over of the firearms to the police held at the Akarigbo Palace in Sagamu, the state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, said that the essence of the olive branch being extended to cultists was in giving them a second chance to become better citizens and begin to contribute towards peaceful coexistence in the state He explained, “The olive branch we are extending to these cultists is a product of several engagements.

We all know the problem we have had in the past with frequent cult clashes causing loss of lives in Sagamu. “And working with the government and traditional rulers, we kicked off this process whereby the cultists will come forward to denounce their membership and submit any firearm with them without any punitive measure. “This is in line with the directive from the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, who has ordered that the illicit firearms should be mopped up, even those who have their licences are encouraged to return theirs too.

“We urged the cultists in the state to embrace this golden opportunity, many of them already are aware that cultism does not pay, so they should come and lay down their weapons because anyone caught when this window is closed will be treated as a common criminal.” Speaking earlier, the Akarigbo and Paramount ruler of Remo land, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, said that the amnesty for the cultists was as a result of several engagements and discussion during when many of the cultists regretted their nefarious acts and promised to turn a new leaf.

Oba Ajayi said that, “not satisfied with the killings and disturbance of these cultists in the town, the community re-strategized and moved against them. The heat was so much that some of them were even forced to leave the town, but they have continued to beg, sending emissaries that they are ready to turn a new leaf.