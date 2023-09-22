Inspiration The bush clearing work that 25 years old Odinaka Agbo does to eke out a living is energy sapping.

He must eat well for the needed strength and stamina to meet the demands of farmers and site contractors who need his services. He says he manages to feed in order to save part of his earnings.

Odinaka says he does not really like the job, but because he has no other option, he must work to survive. From afar you might not realize that he is partly crippled, having being born without a right foot.

He walks with a wooden support that he personally made after fire burnt one of his two clutches. Since then walking has been difficult because the wood he uses as support sometimes falls off.

And when that happens, the very delicate part of his leg that is without a foot hits the ground. “Whenever I experience such, the leg gets swollen and begins to bring out pus.

That is the only time I realize that I am crippled, because I remain indoors for weeks buying drugs and waiting patiently for the wound to heal.”

Focus intact

But he keeps going, encouraging himself to work harder in order to earn money to pay for generator repairs training. Odinaka’s words: “I don’t think that my current situation can prevent me from becoming an engineer. I am still bidding my time before I return to my generator repair training. I future I intend to learn how to repair heavy indus- trial generators.

That is my dream and I know that God will see me through.’ He used to work as a farm hand in his village, using hoe and cutlass to work. But right now he pays people to work on his farm with the little he is able to save with his bush clearing work in the city. This correspondent met Odinaka by chance while clearing a piece of land surrounding an uncompleted building that contains three one bedroom flats.

On this particular day, he was working with a friend who got half of the money he charged for the work. “I was born without a right feet. At first my parents were at a loss why I came that way. Later they realized that my father’s late younger brother who was in the army and killed after his right leg was cut had staged a comeback.

“”It is not as if I believe in re-incarnation, but the belief that my father’s brother reincarnated through me is so strong in my village that I accepted the story.” Odinaka, who hails from Mgbo Community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, currently works in Ibusa, Delta State, wants to work as an engineer. But he is not rushing to accomplish that objective because he lacks the resources to pursuing that dream headlong.

“I used to travel from Ibusa to Asaba to learn generator repairs. But the rising cost of transportation made it difficult for me to continue. I have paid the initial deposit to learn it, but I need to feed and take care of other expenses to continue,” he says.

Future dreams

On what he would have been doing if he had a complete right leg; Odinaka says that he would be playing football for fun or even professionally. “Whenever I see people playing soccer, I melt inside, because I just love the game. There was a day I watched disable persons playing soccer on TV, and I started wondering if I too could one day be part of it,” he says.

He missed getting crutches some years ago after a serving senator from Ebony assembled disabled people in his senatorial district and offered them food, cash and directed on where to get them. But he missed out after arriving some days late to the place where the crutches were handed out.

Support

He says: “There was a time Sen. Anthony Agbo assembled disabled persons at his house in Umuogudu Akpamgbo in Ebonyi State. That day, I got N20, 000 as transportation fare to travel from Ebonyi to Lagos where a particular hospital was giving out clutches. We were many that got the money from him. And I will always pray for him for his kindness.

“When I got to the hospital in Lagos, tbt told me and my sister who accompanied me to Lagos that they had just finished giving out crutches. So I returned to Ebony. That was some years ago. I am still in need of crutches and I know that God will bless me with them someday.”

He says he has been saving for years now to buy crutches, but each time he gets closer to half of the amount (currently N100, 000) a situation that would warrant him to spend the money on something else important comes. “I don’t know if there is a force somewhere working against me.

But I believe that the God that I serve will make a way for me.” When asked how he feels when he sees people in his condition begging on the streets, Odinaka took a deep breath and answered calmly that he feels bad. “It is not easy to beg. I even feel pity for people in my condition who beg. The thing is that we are not the same,” he says.