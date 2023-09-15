Ibi-Dero: Fighting Maternal Mortality in Ogun

Great fact

With the launching of the Ogun State Basic Health Provision Scheme and the payment of two hundred million naira to the Basic Health Care Provision Scheme by Governor Dapo Abiodun in 2022, the citizenry in the state has no doubt began to enjoy the emoluments provided by th scheme in the state.

At the launch of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund Programme and the Ogun State Informal Sector Health Insurance Scheme, Governor Abiodun noted that the takeoff of the informal sector of the health insurance scheme is another step towards capturing the important sector in the social health safety net of the state.

Health is wealth

The scheme according to Governor Dapo Abiodun would see citizens of the state pay twelve thousand Naira per annum, a payment that can be paid monthly at one thousand naira and the family scheme which would give the citizens an opportunity to enjoy heath care under the scheme after the payment of forty-eight thousand naira per annum which translates to four thousand naira per month, all these has definitely helped subscribers reduce all out of pocket expenses.

Health is wealth and it is only the wealthy that can enjoy good health cover, an healthy person is a wealthy person. Providing an Health Insurance Cover is a quick way of reducing the stress most people go through whenever the thought of visiting an hospital or taking a family member to the hospital comes to mind, so, Governor Dapo Abiodun has simply erased such fears through the launching and sustenance of the Ogun State Health Insurance Scheme.

Another important thing done to advertise and even preach the gospel of the scheme to the people of the state was the bringing of popular film actor as an ambassador; Odunlade Adekola on board the scheme.

The ‘ Mufu Olosa Oko’ cronner has no doubt helped the scheme to grow in the state, he has been able to bring on board his artistry to the marvel of students, parents, market women and the likes, the Ogun State Government isn’t just seating down to watch, they are moving at a very fast pace and the scheme had gradually won the heart of the people of the state.

With the success recorded so far by the Ogun State Health Insurance Scheme, bringing more people on board is very important and the recent announcement of the ‘ IBI DERO’ Dapo for pregnant women in the state is another welcome development and a milestone.

Ante- Natal is very important for pregnant women and some families still find it difficult to visit the clinic, some still believe in drinking Unquantified and unmeasured herbs, thus, giving some unborn babies a nightmare while developing in their mother’s womb.

Nurturing pregnancy in today’s economy deserves special thought about the economy of the pocket, is it from various tests, baby foods, cloths and the likes, having a rest of mind after hearing the good news of being pregnant is also very important, most men would run on hearing such news, some would even abscond upon hearing that their wives would be delivering twins, talk less of triplets.

Have an assurance of at least 6 months of care for their wives and unborn child would be of relief to most families who reside in the Gateway State as Governor Dapo Abiodun has announced the commencement of ‘IBI DERO’ for pregnant women in the state.

The ‘IBI DERO’ is coming as a result of efforts by both the Federal Government and the State To cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The removal of the subsidy no doubt has brought economic hardship upon the people of the country, the hardship no doubt would soon be a thing of the past as the Federal Government is working round the clock to ensure that the money saved from the removal of fuel subsidy is used judiciously.

Respite for all

For the people of Ogun State who once again came out in their large numbers to return Governor Dapo Abiodun as Governor, putting in place various programs from the conversion of state owned buses from petrol, diesel powered to compressed natural gas powered, payment of transport allowances to workers and pensioners, payment of hazard allowance and peculiar allowances to both health and public servants, payment of gratuities and other emoluments of workers and the distribution of rice palliatives are some of the various programs that the people of Ogun state are enjoying under the present administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The ‘IBI DERO DAPO ABIODUN’ like I would love to call it would be providing an Health Insurance Cover for pregnant women across the state, as well as giving them the opportunity to either visit the primary, secondary or tertiary health care centers within the state.

The scheme

The scheme no doubt would cover the prenatal engagements, postnatal consultations for up to 6 months, and as well give ‘PREGNANT WOMEN’ the opportunity to give birth for free anywhere in the state.

According to Governor Dapo Abiodun ‘‘We will also be providing all our pregnant women across board in Ogun State with our Ogun State Health Insurance Cover called ‘Ibi Dero’.

“ This will cover their prenatal engagements and also postnatal consultations for up to 6 months, meaning that, you can go to a Primary Health Care Center, Secondary Health Care or a Tertiary and consult Prenatal, give birth for free because the state government is bearing the cost of all that.”

No doubt, pregnant women working, playing and even residing in the state are open to enjoy from the palliative measures provided for them in Ogun State, Ogun State is open for you safe deliveries. Governor Dapo Abiodun says” you are welcome to enjoy our ‘ IBI DERO’.

•Oluwafunso writes from Abeokuta, Ogun State.