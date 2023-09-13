Fans Drags Naira Marley Over Mohbad’s Death

Following the death and burial of fast-rising artist, Mohbad, who reportedly passed away on Tuesday from an ear infection, Nigerian musician Naira Marley gained attention from online users.

After his death was made public, netizens took to their respective social media pages to drag Naira Marley, alleging he was behind the death of the singer.

This comes after a video of the late artist sobbing and demanding that Marlian Music, owned by Naira Marley, be held accountable for his death surfaced on X (formerly Twitter).

“Because of this issue now you are trying to kill me. Everybody in the whole world please help me. If I die, na Marlian Music Naira Marley kill me,” the late singer was heard saying in the video.

He was 27 years old as of the time of his death.

New Telegraph recalls that the Naira Marley and Mohbad clash last year over royalties and a change of management which led to the former allegedly ordering his assault.

However, in October 2022, Mohbad terminated his contract with Marlian Music officially.

Following his death on Tuesday, the singer was buried on Wednesday according to Islamic rites, but conversations about the singer’s relationship with Naira Marley before his death are currently trending online.

As of 2:30 p.m., a quick check shows over one hundred thousand having conversations, with many demanding answers about the singer’s death while others are calling out Naira Marley for his death.

