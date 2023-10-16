47 Years After, Tinubu Creates FCT Women Affairs Secretariat, Appoints Secretary

After 47 years of declaring Abuja, as the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu has granted approval for the creation of a special Secretariat, an equivalent of Ministry to cater for Women Affairs.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike while announcing that the President has also appointed Mrs Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi as the maiden Mandate Secretary of the new Secretariat, said women in the territory were given special attention, to prove the administration’s commitment to the policy of inclusion.

New Telegraph learnt that for the past 47 years, FCT has had 16 Ministers, with Wike who broke the jinx as the 17th Minister.

A message from the Minister’s office said the new Mandate Secretary, ” will play a pivotal role in the FCTA’s commitment to promoting the well-being and empowerment of women and children in the Federal Capital Territory”.

It was also gathered that the newly appointed Secretary will be sworn in next week.