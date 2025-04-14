47 Killed In Fresh Plateau Attacks

Share

At least 47 persons have been confirmed killed in fresh attacks on Sunday night in Zike and Kimakpa communities, located in Kwall District of Bassa Local Government Area, Plateau State.

The National Secretary of the Irigwe Development Association, Danjuma Dickson Auta, confirmed the incident to New Telegraph in Jos on Monday.

He said that the attacks occurred around 8:00 p.m., resulting in the deaths of 47 people and leaving many others injured.

This latest tragedy comes barely a week after over 60 people were killed in a similar attack in Bokkos Local Government Area of the State.

The Plateau State Government has expressed deep concern over the alleged occupation of communities by armed groups, a situation that continues to fuel tensions across the region.

More details soon.

