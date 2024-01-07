46th Birthday: Sen. Alli Applauds Adedeji’s Leadership At FIRS 

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has applauded the Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr Zaccheus Adedeji, for his leadership contributions to the development of Nigeria, as he celebrates his 46th birthday.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Akeem Abas and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Ibadan.

Alli, the Senate Committee Chairman on Electoral Matters, described Adedeji’s contributions to the development of Nigeria, particularly in the field of revenue generation, as commendable and worthy of emulation.

He said that Adedeji’s vast experience in both the public and private sectors has equipped him with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in his role as FIRS boss.

“Adedeji was a former Commissioner for Finance in Oyo State, Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) and Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Revenue. I am very confident that these varied experiences have undoubtedly prepared him for the challenges he would face in his current role,” Alli said.

The lawmaker said Adedeji’s leadership at FIRS has made significant strides in revenue generation, ensuring that Nigeria generates resources needed for sustainable development.

He noted that Adedeji’s innovative approach, as well as, commitment to excellence has positioned the FIRS as a key player in driving economic growth and development in Nigeria.

“As a fellow public servant, I commend Dr. Adedeji for his dedication and unwavering commitment to the betterment of our nation. On this special day, I join the people of Oyo State in celebrating his achievements and wishing him a happy birthday filled with joy, good health, and success in all his endeavours,” the Senator said.