$460,000: No Evidence Of Conviction Against Tinubu – Tribunal

…says no law on electronic transmission of results

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has held that Peter Obi and his party, the Labour Party (LP), failed to prove the allegations of fraud and drug allegations against President Bola Tinubu.

The tribunal subsequently held that Tinubu was eminently qualified to contest the February 25 presidential election.

Amongst grounds upon which Obi and LP are seeking the nullification of Tinubu’s emergence as president is that by virtue of a forfeiture order against Tinubu by a United States District Court, Tinubu ought not to be on the ballot.

Recall that the petitioners had during the hearing claimed Tinubu was made to forfeit the sum of $460,000 to the US over alleged complicity in drug-related offences in the early 90s.

The panel held that Obi failed to prove that Tinubu was found guilty of any offence involving any act of dishonesty, adding that evidence before the court showed that the forfeiture order against Tinubu was in a civil and not criminal matter.

Justice Tsammani agreed with the respondents that Tinubu was neither arraigned nor convicted in the US over any alleged crime to warrant his disqualification.

Besides the court pointed out documents tendered by the respondents confirmed that Tinubu was given a clean bill of health upon an enquiry from Nigeria.

Further faulting the case of the petitioners, the tribunal held that under Section 269(1&2), provides that such documents must be given under the hand Police official and must be accompanied by a certificate showing that the police officer has powers to sign such documents.

Also, the tribunal pointed out that even if Tinubu were convicted for the alleged offence, for him to be disqualified from the 2023 election, the purported conviction must take place within 10 years of the election.

Recall that the forfeiture order was made nearly three decades ago.

Meanwhile, the tribunal has also dismissed a claim by Obi and LP that the election that produced Tinubu did not comply with the Electoral Act, 2022, on grounds that the results of the election were not transmitted in real-time to the INEC’s Results Viewing (IReV) portals.

According to the judgment, there is nowhere in the Electoral Act, that says election must be electronically transmitted for collation.

While pointing out that Section 14&18 of the Electoral Act provides for the use of the Bi-modal Verification Accreditation System (BVAS) for the purpose of accreditation of voters, Justice Tsammani emphasized that the ” IReV is not a collation system”.

Judgement is ongoing…