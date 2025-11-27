46-Year-Old Single Mother Of 2 Needs N25m For Brain Tumour Surgery

A 46-year-old woman, Mrs Grace Obayemi has appealed to good spirited Nigerians to come to her aid and ensure her life is not cut short abruptly, after she was diagnosed with a dangerous brain tumour Mrs Obayemi, a civil servant, was diagnosed about two months ago of the ailment, but she has lived with the medical condition since 2019, but now she N25million to stay alive.

New Telegraph learnt that her Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI ) from Euracare Multispecialist Hospital, VI Lagos shows a large mass in her brain affect- ing the 5th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th cranial nerves, compressing the brainstem, and already causing early hydrocephalus and brain damage.

But all hope is not lost as doctors say she needs an urgent brain surgery to survive. With the cost of the surgery put at N25 million, her hope of survival is now hinged on the generosity of kind-hearted Nigerians as she passionately seeks financial assistance.

Obayemi pleaded: “The doctor said I need urgent surgery, that the tumor is already large, which is causing me sleepless nights. I am a single mother of two boys. I need the help of Nigerians. Nobody will take care of my children. My family cannot afford the N25 million needed for the surgery.

I’m begging Nigerians to assist me. No amount is too small. Please help me.

Please save my life.” Donations can be made through the account information below: Account Name: Obayemi Iyabo Grace: Access bank: Account Number: 0698124569.