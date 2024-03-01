46 Newly Recruited Officers Graduate In Edo – NSCDC

Following six months of rigorous training, the Nigeria Security and Civil Rights Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Friday said the recently graduated 46 officers of the defence corps have been recruited.

During the Passing Out Parade, which fell on World Civil Defence Organisation Day (WCDD) in 2024, the Commandant of the NSCDC’s Edo State Command tasked the 2023 intakes with carrying out their tasks with diligence.

He, however, praised the state’s civil defenders on the WCDD for leading the way in times of crisis in 2023.

He named the Ologbo tanker fire event, Lassa virus epidemic, and floods as some of the emergencies when the cops excelled. The flooding caused numerous towns in the state to be evacuated.

READ ALSO:

“These momentous events in terms of the number of deaths and material damage did not dampen the morale of the teams of civil defenders deployed to the various scenes of these incidents.

“The active solidarity of players from all tiers of the security apparatus as well as the sincere involvement of both international and national institutions were set in motion to save lives, alleviate suffering and restore living conditions.

“The issues of climate change are no longer strange to the people of Edo State.

“The ever increasing temperature being experienced has elevated the possibility and risks of danger to lives and property,” he said.