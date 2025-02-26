46 Killed As Sudan Military Plane Crashes In Residential Area

Share

On Tuesday, Sudanese army plane crashed in a residential area near the Wadi Seidna military airport in northern Omdurman, killing no fewer than 46 people, including military personnel and civilians.

The Antonov aircraft was said to have crashed late on Tuesday during takeoff from the Wadi Seidna military airport in northern Omdurman, part of greater Khartoum.

The Khartoum Media Office on Wednesday said the crash also injured 10 others.

The initial death toll of 20 was provided by the health ministry, which said the aircraft crashed over a civilian house in the Karrari district in Omdurman.

It was gathered that a senior commander in Khartoum, Major-General Bahr Ahmed, was among the dead.

The Sudanese military, which has been at war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, RSF, since April 2023, released a statement confirming that military personnel and civilians had been killed, reporting that firefighting teams had managed to contain the blaze at the crash site.

Residents in northern Omdurman reported a loud explosion from the crash, which damaged several homes and caused power outages in surrounding neighbourhoods.

At the time of filing this report, the cause of the crash cannot be ascertained.

