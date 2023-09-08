46 Grid Collapses Between 2017 To 2022 – TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said that Nigeria had a total of 46 grid collapses from 2017 to 2022.

It disclosed this in a post on its verified X handle, formerly Twitter on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

It stated that over the years within the period under review, there has been a noteworthy reduction in the occurrence of grid collapses across the nation.

The data highlighted that there were a series of grid collapses over the past six years, in 2017, there were a total of 15 grid collapses, and 12 grid collapses in 2018.

It added that in 2019, 9 grid collapses were recorded; in 2020, there were 4 grid collapses, and in 2021, only 2 grid collapses.

It stated that in 2022, there were 4 grid collapses.

The data also noted that the last time the country recorded a grid system collapse was July 20, 2022.

TCN had said that there had been no grid collapse since the fourth quarter of 2022.

It explained that there had been infrastructure upgrades, adding that it was committed to preventing future grid collapses through innovative measures.

It explained that one of the measures it adopted to prevent grid collapse was the implementation of the Free Governor Mode of Operation (FGMO), a system that autonomously adjusts power generation to counter frequency changes.

It explained that this adjustment strategy ensures grid stability, reliability, and a reduction in transmission losses.

It added that it has strategically deployed an under-frequency relay scheme to address the challenges posed by occasional generation shortfalls and the subsequent decline in frequency.

It explained that this scheme operates at critical stages to proactively prevent disruptions caused by frequency issues. It achieves this by either triggering circuit breaker trips or alerting network operators, effectively averting the risk of system collapse.