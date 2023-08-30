46 Arrested In Gombe As NSCDC Raid Nightclubs

No fewer than forty-six suspects were arrested on Tuesday by the operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Gombe State Command following a raid at a local nightclub popularly known as Gidan Gala.

The raid which saw the arrest of 32 females and 14 males was carried out in compliance with the state government’s directives that all local nightclubs be shut.

It would be recalled that Governor Muhammadu Yahaya ordered the immediate closure of local nightclubs within the state on Monday, August 28, 2023.

Confirming the arrest, the State Public Relations Officer, NSCDC, Mu’azu Sa’ad, while parading the suspects said, “The command has been able to reach out to some of the parents of the suspects, and will also be charging them to court.”

The suspects, according to the state Command were arrested at Sabon Gida BCGA, Jamiyar Gadan Gala at New Mile 6, while others were arrested at Gidan Wasa/Gidan Drama, New Mile 3, and Liji, along Kalshingi Road.

He added that while the directive was issued around 4 p.m. on Monday, the suspects were apprehended around 9 p.m.

The chairman of ‘Masu Gidan Gala da Wasa’, Usman Muhammed, who was also paraded spoke to journalists saying that the clubhouses are places of entertainment and also means of livelihood for most of these girls who have to fend for themselves and their families.

“The kind of entertainment we provide is the kind where we organize dances and also drama where people come to watch, and we also enlighten them of societal issues”. Muhammad said. He also added that he pays the girls who work for him a minimum of N 50,000 per month.