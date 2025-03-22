46.6kg Marijuana Smuggling: Thai woman sentenced to five years in prison

Share

A Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced a Thai national, Patthaphi Wimonnat, to five years in prison for smuggling 46.6 kilograms of cannabis sativa, commonly known as marijuana, into Nigeria.

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa delivered the ruling after Wimonnat pleaded guilty to a count charge filed against her by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The NDLEA counsel, Abu Ibrahim, informed the court that Wimonnat was apprehended on February 20, 2025, at the Arrival Hall of Terminal 2, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

She was caught with the illicit substance during an inward clearance of passengers arriving aboard a Qatar Airways flight from Thailand via Doha, Qatar.

The prosecutor stated that Wimonnat’s actions violated Section 11(a) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The section prohibits the importation of narcotic substances and prescribes strict penalties for offenders.

Upon her arraignment, the Thai citizen admitted her involvement in the crime and pleaded guilty to the charge.

In response, the prosecution urged the court to convict and sentence her based on her guilty plea and the evidence presented.

However, Wimonnat’s defence team pleaded for leniency, arguing that she was deceived into committing the crime.

The team emphasised that she had shown remorse and expressed a willingness to reform if given a second chance.

After considering the arguments, Justice Lewis-Allagoa sentenced Wimonnat to five years imprisonment.

However, the court also provided an alternative of a N3 million fine instead of serving the full prison term.

