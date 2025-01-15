45th Alaafin: Prince Owoade’s Emergence Is Divine – Alli

Share

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South), has congratulated Prince Akeem Abimbola Owoade on his emergence as the 45th Alaafin of Oyo and formal presentation with the instruments of office.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

Alli, who is also Ekarun Balogun of Ibadanland, described the choice and approval of the new Alaafin as divinely ordained while expressing confidence that the reign of the Alaafin-designate would usher in unity and development for the ancient town of Oyo.

Alli, a former Secretary to the Oyo State Government, said that the new Alaafin’s passionate commitment to the development of Oyo was evident before his intention to ascend the throne became public.

“I trust Almighty God that his reign, following the rites and coronation, will bring unity and rapid development to Oyo city.

“His extensive corporate exposure, quality character, finesse, rich educational and cultural background are virtues that have endeared him to many,” Alli said.

He congratulated the new Alaafin-designate, wishing him a long reign in good health, wisdom and abundant blessings.

