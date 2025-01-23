45th Alaafin: Dust Over Selection, Installation of Prince Owoade

Share

Long interregnum

Until Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State announced the name of the 45th Alaafin of Oyo on January 10, 2025, 21 months after the transition of the 44th Alaafin, (Iku Baba Yeye, Alase Ekeji Orisa, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111), the traditional and chieftaincy architecture of Oyo State stood on the tenterhooks, with series of speculations and permutations flying in the air.

Many Oyo town indigenes were worried not only worried that the process of selecting another Alaafin was taking too long, but also have to bear the burden of insinuations from many quarters that they have displayed lack of capacity to select a new monarch without the uproar that the process has so far generated.

This development, which many have described as unsavoury it said to have never happened in the history of the ancient town that there would be a long interregnum and infighting since Alaafin Adeyemi joined his forefathers on Friday, April 22, 2022. The Insurance magnate, who ascended the throne at 31 years of age in 1970, reigned for 52 years before his eternal exit.

Emergency of Owoade

Despite the respite that made many Oyo indigenes, both at home and in the Diaspora, heave a sigh of relief that at last a new Alaafin has emerged, discordant tune has continued to be sung by some groups who believed that the right candidate was not chosen.

Makinde’s alleged sins on the matter are said to be legion by those who disagree with him over the method he chose to arrive at the choice of Alaafin-designate, Prince Akeem Abimbola Owode.

He was challenged for imposing an Ifa Diviner on the Oyomesi (Kingmakers) to choose Owode instead of Prince Luqman Gbadegesin that the Kingmakers had earlier chosen, but rejected due to division among them.

Makinde was also faulted for presenting certificate and instruments of office to the Alaafin-designate in the Executive Chambers of the Government Secretariat, Agodi Ibadan, instead of at the Alaafin’s palace in Oyo.

To many, the status of Alaafin deserved much more dignity than being presented with official instrument of authority by the state in the government office when he had not even undergone the traditional rites expected.

Yoruba obas history

The Soun of Ogbomoso, His Royal Majesty, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade, joined his ancestors on December 12, 2021. He was aged 95 years. On December 20, 2023, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, the Orumogege 1, succeeded him.

On January 2, 2022, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso, also joined his ancestors at 93 years. Oba Mohood Olalekan Balogun (81) was installed on March 11, 2022 to succeed him. Balogun also joined his ancestors on March 15, 2024, and on July 12, 2024, the incumbent Olubadan, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin was installed.

Race for the successor of Alaafin

Immediately Oba Adeyemi (83) joined his ancestors on April 22, 2022 at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, the Oyomesi, in line with the tradition and the Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration of 1961, commenced the process of selecting another Alaafin being the appointing authority for the emergence of new Oba.

Atiba Local Government, in whose immediate jurisdiction the Alaafin and Oyomesi operate, sought the approval of the governor on July 28, 2022 and approval was granted on August 5, 2022 through a letter, with reference number CB, 141/38/1/55. Oyo State government equally appointed a Warrant Chief to replace the vacant stool of Ashipa, one of the seven kingmakers through the same letter.

The five living members of the Oyomesi out of the seven are: High Chief Yusuf Akinade (Basorun); High Chief Lamidi Oyewàle, (Samu); High Chief Asimiyu Atanda (Agbaakin); High Chief Hazmat Yusuf (Akinniku); and High Chief Wakeel Akindele Oyedepo (Laguna).

Shortly after the process for the selection began, a member of Oyomesi, the Alapinni, died and another approval was issued to appoint Warrant Chief through a letter, with reference CB,211/3. Vol.1/71.

Eighty-two aspirants applied and were screened, and interviewed by the Oyomesi. On September 30, 2022, the Oyomesi unanimously appointed Prince Luqman Adelodun Ayinla Gbadegesin as the new Alaafin.

Atiba LGA conveyed the appointment of a new Alaafin to the Governor on October 4, 2022 in accordance with the Chiefs Law of Oyo State, which provides in section 20 and sub sections thereof, that a dissatisfied aspirant or a ruling house should present a petition to the governor within 21 days of the receipt of a new Alaafin appointed by the governor.

Though there was no petition to the governor, however, a hiccup occurred when the governor asked the Oyomesi to follow the due process, following complaints by two of the Oyomesi that the announcement of Gbadegesin by their Head, the Basorun of Oyo, was not consensus. They alleged that Ifa divination was never consulted as is the tradition before Gbadegesin was said to have emerged as the new Alaafin.

Twist

To stem the tide of the discomforting interregnum, Professor Wande Abimbola, the ‘Awise Agbaye’, world-acclaimed Ifa Diviner and former Vice Chancellor of the then University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo (OAU), in a viral video interview, disclosed that he was indeed invited by Makinde to divine and choose the rightful Alaafin.

That he in the presence of the Oyomesi, consulted Ifa Oracle for 10 days at Ibadan, before the Canada-based Owoade from the Agunloye Ruling House, emerged as the 45th Alaafin. Corroborating and justifying the governor’s intervention in the selection process, one of the Oyomesi, Samu of Oyo, High Chief Lamidi Oyewàle, explained that he was happy that the governor had made the announcement of Owoade, but that it was not all of them as kingmakers that approved the new Alaafin.

Meanwhile, one of the kingmakers who favours the choice of Gbadegesin, (the Laguna of Oyo, High Chief Wakeel Akindele Oyedepo), in his response to the announcement, had also told New Telegraph in a phone chat that he just heard the announcement the same way the reporter heard it. “We have not heard it more than the way you have also heard it”, he confirmed.

Asked what his confirmation was regarding the fact that all the Kingmakers consulted and unanimously chose Owoade, the High Chief said, “The Governor is the one that has the final say. Even if the Oyomesi did not approve of the choice, the governor can do it as he likes.”

Allegation of bribe taking

The governor’s intervention from the revelation of Abimbola, (Oyo indigene from Baale Akeetan Compound), was sequel to the issue of bribe offered the Oyomesi members by some aspirants, which necessitated the EFCC inviting them.

Two of the kingmakers who answered the EFCC’s invitation confessed that they were offered N15 million each. Rumours had it that the sum of N200m bribe was involved before Gbadegesin was announced.

Abimbola escalated the information when he said that all the Kingmakers collected the bribe and agreed on Gbadegesin, “but they later disagreed when some of them alleged that their leader took a humongous share as against the pea nautical amounts given to them”.

Sequel to this, the governor upon presenting instrument of office Owoade, warned against destabilising the Oyo State traditional chieftaincy system, directing any kingmaker that collected bribe to go and return it if they don’t want to be prosecuted. He also told them to approach the new Alaafin for forgiveness and support him, adding, “if he forgives you, I will also forgive you.”

Oyomesi, others kicked against emergency of Owoade Another group under the banner of “Atiba 9” led by Prince Sina Afolabi of the Adeitan royal family, also kicked.

Afolabi reiterated that the families have legitimate claims to the throne, insisting that due process must be followed to uphold the integrity and sanctity of Oyo’s royal institution.

Makinde insists on his position

Against all these criticisms and sentiments, Makinde has insisted that he will make more revelations on the alleged sordid manner the selection process had been executed before his intervention.

The whole world is waiting to hear more on the day the Alaafin-designate will be coronated in Oyo, as disclosed by the governor while presenting him with official instrument of authority.

Some pundits noted that the governor’s action is illegal and would be contested in court, saying that the governor’s imposed Alaafin, Owoade, might be removed through an order of court when Makinde will no longer be in power.

