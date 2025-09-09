4,590 Hours Of Handwork Went Into My Reception Dress – Temi Otedola

Nigerian actress and fashion influencer, Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, has revealed that her stunning wedding reception dress took an astonishing 4,590 hours of handwork to complete.

In a post shared on her verified Instagram page, Temi disclosed that her breathtaking gown and cape, designed by luxury fashion house Miss Sohee, took a combined 4,590 hours of handwork to complete.

According to her, seven embroidery artisans, three couturiers, and five handworkers collaborated to bring her vision to life, creating a look that matched the grandeur of her reception.

She further noted that even her Korean fan was handcrafted, with the artisan dedicating 67 hours to perfecting the intricate design.

Temi expressed gratitude to the designer for “weaving a piece of your rich culture into our rich culture,” describing the ensemble as a fusion of opulence and heritage.

The reception was part of Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi’s much-talked-about wedding celebrations, which spanned Monaco, Dubai, and Iceland, attracting global attention for its blend of luxury, culture, and love.