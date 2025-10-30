45,853 Arrested, 8.5m Kilograms Of Drugs Seized, 9,263 Convicted In 30 Months –Marwa

…rewards 220 officers

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have been com- mended for raising the momentum of the fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking across the country in the past two and a half years of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The commendation was given by the Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) yesterday when he presented commendation letters and awards to 220 personnel for outstanding performance in the discharge of their duties, while 15 senior officers were decorated with their new ranks.

According to a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, Marwa in his remark at the event, said: “Today, we specifically recognise those who have gone above and beyond.

We celebrate those who, despite facing immense danger and relentless temptation, chose the path of in- tegrity, selflessness, and uncompromising adherence to our mandate.