A 14-year-old Senior Secondary school student, Desola Adeoye, has committed suicide in the Shogunle area of Lagos State. The girl was said to have allegedly suffered untold violence in the hands of her father, Sunday Adeoye, and his wife who was the girl’s stepmother. It was learnt that the girl decided to end her life after her step- mother allegedly threatened her after getting home from her summer school lesson late.

She reportedly told her that she will report her to her father after his return, the fear of the beating was said to have forced her to commit suicide by taking insecticide Worried by the threat, Desola sneaked out of the house and drank the insecticide kept in the house. She was reportedly rushed to a nearby private hospital where she gave up the ghost. Her father reportedly quickly retrieved her lifeless body from the hospital, took it back home with the intention of burying her secretly.

This was however stopped by some neighbours who reported the matter to Shogunle Police Division and the man was immediately arrested and the remains of the girl deposited at the mortuary. A neighbour who didn’t want his name in print said Desola and her siblings have been passing through a lot in the hands of their father and their stepmother which was what forced the girl to kill herself in such manner.

“The late Desola and her two younger sisters were regularly subjected to domestic violence by their biological father and step- mother every time they made mistake, which is normal for any child to make. “Some elders in Shogunle Community Development Association in Oshodi, CDA, had, on numerous occasions, cautioned their father and stepmother to stop the physical abuse unleashed on their children, especially late Desola Adeoye.”

Reacting to the development, Chief Operating Officer of Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network, Mr. Ebenezer Omejalile, has called on the Lagos State Government, the Police and Nigeria Bar Association to rescue the remaining two children still under the care of the couple and also get justice for the late Desola. Omejalile said it would be dangerous to leave the other two children with the couple for their safety, particularly now that there sister who always protects them is no more.”