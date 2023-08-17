To add to their challenges, telecoms companies have been asked to secure licence to purchase diesel to power their base stations for smooth running of their operation. Findings by New Telegraph revealed that the telcos were silently battling the new move by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) that is compelling them to get a licence as other oil marketers before they could get access to buy diesel directly from depots as they may soon be barred from loading automotive gas oil (AGO).

The Federal Government had earlier warned that no unlicensed petroleum product dealer would be allowed to load products from June 1, 2023, as it vowed to shut down such businesses beginning from that day. It warned that from June 1, 2023, anyone who wanted to deal in petroleum products must obtain a licence, stressing that “no licence, no loading of any petroleum product.”

The government gave the warning at a stakeholders’ engagement on gas utilisation in Nigeria. The objective of the engagement was to enlighten operators on the need to urgently obtain the requisite petroleum storage licence and to engender the transition from white products to gas. Being the largest user of diesel to power their base stations, majority of the telecom companies load the fuel in larger quantity directly from depot.

Due to this, NUPRC has mandated the telcos to obtain a licence before they could be allowed to get the fuel. In revolt, the telecom companies under the aegis of the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), insisted that they could not be forced to obtain another licence.

In a chat with New Telegraph, the association’s Head of Operations, Gbolahan Awonuga, said the operators had rejected the move by NUPRC, saying the He said the association had notified the Nigerian Communications Commission on the directive, urging the commission to intervene.

He noted that the mobile operators across the country had already been running on deficit in power supply, claiming that forcing oil marketing licence would be another great burden that will affect their operation. “We were shocked when NUPRC asked our members to apply for an oil marketing licence. We are the largest consumer of AGO in Nigeria today.

We do not sell the product when we buy it from the depot. We don’t operate in the oil and gas sector, why should we obtain the licence? For what? “We are already running at a loss with the current economic situation. We are the only sector that is not allowed to operate according to the tune of the market. We are not allowed to increase our tariffs despite the fact that our cost of pro- duction keeps increasing.

This sector is the only one with many taxes. Introducing another burden on us is like killing the sector which we are nurturing to grow. “We cannot accept this new licence because we are not oil marketers, we are consumers and we buy for our consumption. We don’t need such licence,” Awonuga started. It would be recalled that the body has been agitating for increase in their tariffs following the surge in price of fuel and other economic factors. not add to their burden.