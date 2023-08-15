The Benue State Police Command on Tuesday paraded five dreaded armed robbery suspects among which is the second in command to the late most wanted criminal, Terwase Akwaza, Kumaor Fachir Daniel.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Bartholomew Nnamdi Onyeka, who disclosed this at a news briefing in Makurdi said the bandit (Fachir) was apprehended by men of the Operation ZENDA Joint Task Force Tactical team along Adikpo-Ugbema road in Kwande local government area of the state during a robbery operation.

CP Onyeka said, “Further investigation led to the arrest of four other gang members including Torwuese Ashiekaa, Aondongu Aligbe, Terkula Wuhe “aka Oryughurt” and one Terhemba Sevav, a 47-year-old member of the gang from Adikpo Kwande who specialize in fixing and manufacturing rifles for the gang”.

Items recovered from the suspects included: two AK-47 rifles, two other fabricated AK-47 rifles, two Berretta pistols, in the process of fabrication, one double barrel gun loaded with 35 live cartridges,130 rounds of 7.62X 39mm live ammunition, adding that other suspects escaped from the scene.

He warned criminals and intending criminals of his intention to combat criminality to a standstill.

“Benue State Police Command under my watch will not tolerate criminality of any kind. Haven received a brief from my predecessor about activities of bandits and other criminals in the state, I have made up my mind to deploy all available human and material resources to rid the state of crime”.

On the intractable farmers and herdsmen clashes, the police boss said his men have been adequately mobilized at the flashpoints to bring normalcy to the areas to ensure that people of the state sleep with their eyes closed.

CP Onyeka admonished the people of Benue State to cooperate with the police by giving useful and timely information that will assist the command in tackling crime, stressing that a crime-free society makes room for sustainable development that can propel a state to greater heights.

Speaking to journalists, the gang leader Kumaor Fachir, 30 years, confirmed that he raked in huge sums of money during the Kwande-Ugbema operation that landed him in the police net, adding that he worked for over two years with the late Gana before he (Gana) was killed.