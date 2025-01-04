450 Get Free Healthcare From Medical Outreach

Share

450 residents of Uke in Idemili North Local Government area of Anambra State benefited from a free medical outreach sponsored by two philanthropists and sons of the community.

The sponsors of the outreach are; Professor Chiemelu Emegakor, a Chief Consultant Surgeon in, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital and the Chief Medical Director of Eldorado Specialist Hospital, Awka, and Dr. Emma Nwokedi, a US-based oncologist with sub specialty in radiation oncology.

Speaking during the outreach at the Primary Healthcare Center, Uke, Prof. Emegakor said that the free surgeries, treatment and drug administration were embarked upon based on their passion to help the people.

“We are sponsoring this medical outreach because we are doctors and indigenes of Uke community. We treat people all over the world. So if we come to our hometown for Christmas, we feel we should attend to their medical needs as much as we can as our contribution to the development of our society.

“If we must check the cost of the surgeries, services, and the drugs we are giving out today it is not less than 20 million naira. “We are going to do four goiter surgeries, three Linear surgeries, and three Laparoscopy surgeries. We are giving out drugs that will cover up to three months depending on the illnesses. We are going to see and treat patients with malaria, typhoid, ulcers, diabetes hypertension, arthritis and simple bacteria infections,” Emegakor said.

According to Dr Nwokedi, most of the minor ailments are not peculiar to Uke people, but they are challenge to rural dwellers.

“Apart from the health reasons for the minor surgeries, every other ailment, hypertension, blood pressure, malaria, arthritis and their likes are common health denominators found among rural dwellers and even in urban cities, especially in the present dispensation and because of that, we feel committed to giving our people the needed reprieve through counseling,” Dr. Nwokedi stated.

Share

Please follow and like us: