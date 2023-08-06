45-Year-old Man Ties Wife, Kills Her With Hot Water In Ondo

A self-acclaim coach, Bankole Oginni has been arrested by the Ondo State Police Command for allegedly killing his wife with hot water in Akure, the state capital.

Oginni, 45 was alleged to have tied his wife of the same age in his room at Oke-Aro, Akure and poured hot water on her leading to her death.

Oginni was nabbed by men of the Nigerian Police Force, B-Division, Oke-Aro after the victim was found in his room. He was said to have called the victim from her house for a visit before her line became unreachable.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, in a statement said a lady reported the incident at Oke-Aro Police station which led to the arrest of the suspect.

The PPRO said the lifeless body of the deceased woman was found inside the room of the man, with her legs and hands tied while her body opened with intestines removed.

The Police spokesperson said there were patches on her body that shows signs of hot water burns, noting that the body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue.

Her words “Also there were patches on her body that shows signs of hot water burns.”

“After she left for his house, she did not return and her phone was switched off. She traced her mother to the house, only to find her lifeless body in the room of the ex-lover, her legs and hands tied and her body opened with intestines removed.”

Odunlami said the suspect is in custody while the body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue.