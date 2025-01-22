45-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Kano Well

Share

The Kano State Fire Service on Wednesday said its rescue team recovered the lifeless body of an unidentified 45-year-old man from a well in Babawa village, Gezawa Local Government Area of the state.

The Kano State Fire Service spokesman, Saminu Abdullahi, in a statement made available to newsmen, disclosed that the control room received a distress call reporting the incident.

According to the statement, the emergency rescue team from the state headquarters were mobilised to the scene of the incident, arrived at 13:25 hrs and found a man of about 45 years old, whose identity is unknown to anyone within the vicinity.

The statement read, “Today being Tuesday 21st January 2025, at about 12:59 hrs, the State Fire Service control room received an emergency call from a police officer, ASP KABIRU LAWAN of Gezawa police division.”

“He informed the control room about the incident at BABAWA VILLAGE in Gezawa Local Government area. According to the fire service, the man appeared unconscious when first found in the well.

“Efforts to rescue him proved futile, and he was later confirmed dead, suspected to have succumbed to prolonged exhaustion.

“Thereafter, the victim was handed over to ASP Kabiru Lawan of Gezawa Police division for further action,” he said.

