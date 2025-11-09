45 Schools Benefit From Free School Bags Distribution In Anambra

Fifteen thousand pupils in 45 public schools across seven communities in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State have benefitted from the free school bags distribution initiative of the Hamilton & Thelma Ezeonu Foundation, a non-governmental organization known for its charitable activities.

The exercise, which took place between Wednesday, November 5, and Friday, November 7, 2025, covered schools in Ojoto, Oba, Nnokwa, Nnobi, Akwukwu, Awka-Etiti, and Alor communities.

Speaking during the distribution, the Foundation’s Co-founder, Mrs. Thelma Ezeonu, said the gesture was a way of giving back to society and supporting the Anambra State Government’s free education policy.

“Our goal as a foundation is to help economically disadvantaged people by providing them with support that can improve their livelihoods,” she said. “During a recent visit to some schools, my husband, High Chief Hamilton Ezeonu (Ikemba Nnobi), noticed that many pupils used polythene bags to carry their books. This touched him deeply and inspired the ‘One Child, One School Bag’ initiative.”

Mrs. Ezeonu explained that the foundation is starting with 15,000 pupils in 45 public schools across Idemili South, with plans to extend the initiative to other local governments across the state.

She urged the pupils to make good use of the school bags and take their studies seriously.

“Make sure you read your books. We can only support you—we cannot study for you. Next year, we will return to assess your academic performance. If you do well, we’ll continue to support you,” she told the pupils.

The Supervisor for Education in Idemili South LGA, Hon. Chika Uche, commended the foundation for its contribution to the education sector, describing the gesture as impactful and aligned with Governor Charles Soludo’s education agenda.

“This foundation has made a significant impact by reducing the burden on parents and inspiring children to take pride in their education,” she said, urging other organizations and individuals to emulate the initiative.

Also speaking, the Councillor representing Nnokwa Ward and Chairman, House Committee on Education in the Idemili South Legislative Council, praised the foundation for setting a precedent worth replicating across the state.

“This is unprecedented and impactful. I urge the pupils not to take this gesture for granted,” he stated.

Similarly, Comrade Nweke Nnamdi, FCPA, Head of the Department of Education and Social Welfare, Idemili South LGA, described the initiative as a welcome development that complements the state’s free education policy.

“Governor Soludo introduced free education to encourage school enrollment, and this foundation has further boosted that effort,” he said.

Two beneficiaries, Miss Gold Chimezie of Migrant Farmers Primary School, Nnobi, and Master Uche Nnabife of Community Primary School, Akwukwu, expressed gratitude to the foundation and promised to work hard in their studies.

Teachers and head teachers in the schools visited also commended the foundation for its generosity and pledged to continue providing quality education to the pupils.