44th Olubadan: Atiku, Kwakwanso, Ors Expected At Ladoja’s Coronation

Eminent Nigerians, including former Nigerian Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwakwanso, among others, are dignitaries expected to grace the coronation of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Sen. Rasidi Ladoja, on Friday.

Saturday Telegraph reports that President Bola Tinubu will be physically present at the coronation scheduled to take place at the ancient Mapo Hall, Ibadan, where he and Ladoja served in the Senate during the aborted Third Republic.

Aside from that, while Tinubu was serving his second term as Lagos State Governor, Ladoja was also serving as governor in Oyo State.

Oba Ladoja had said a few days ago, while receiving some visitors who paid him a courtesy visit at his Bodija residence, that President Tinubu and other top dignitaries had reached out to him and promised to be in attendance at his coronation.

Chairman of the Coronation Committee of the 44th Olubadan, Chief Bayo Oyero, while speaking with journalists during a press conference held at Olubadan Palace in Oke-Aremo, Ibadan, also confirmed that the President would be in attendance.

Oyero described the installation of Ladoja as the new Olubadan as a great cultural and historical significance, adding that the installation will not just be a coronation but a reaffirmation of the unique and timeless chieftaincy system of Ibadanland.

He said the Ibadan succession system is a testament to its democratic and orderly tradition, a system that has ensured peace and stability for generations.

“The ascension of Oba Ladoja is a journey of many years back, a path meticulously followed and guided by the wisdom of the ancestors”, he said.

Oyero also noted that Ladoja, being a former Senator, Governor, and now Olubadan, will be equipped with a unique understanding of the grassroots to the corridor of power, adding that Ibadan people are confident that Ladoja would bring his wealth of experience to the throne, leading Ibadanland into a new era of progress, peace and prosperity.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters in the state, Hon. Ademola Ojo, described the Olubadan stool as a revered stool and pride of cultural identity not just to Ibadanland, but Yorubaland, and Nigeria as a whole.

He said Ladoja’s coronation signifies unity, peace and fundamental celebration of Yoruba heritage. He therefore thanked Governor Seyi Makinde for his exemplary leadership and respect for traditional institutions.

In attendance at the event were the President General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indegines (CCII), Lawyer Ajeniyi Ajewole; Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade; Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun; Ekeerin Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Hamidu Ajibade; Coordinator, Ibadan Compound Peace Initiatives (ICPI), Mogaji Nurudeen Akinade; and Media Aide to the Olubadan-designate, Adeola Oloko, among others.