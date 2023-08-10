Using God’s name to dupe

A 40-year-old American based Nigeria, who simply gave his name as Animashaun, has narrated how an Islamic cleric, Alhaji Afeez Uthman Imolayo, hypnotised him for 20 years, took over his wife, three children, collected one hundred and five million naira and five vehicles from him.

The victim said Imolayo abducted his wife and children for more than 10 years, claiming God sent him to do so and subsequently changed his wife and children’s names to his name through the help of his wife, Alhaja Mushirafat Kikelomo Salaam, for extortion purposes.

The American returnee, a father of three, who spoke with our correspondent in Lagos, said he met the founder of the Amaaniyat -Ur-Rahman Islamic Global Congregation, in Ikorodu area of Lagos State, when he was 20 years old and had been bewitched since then, as the cleric has converted his properties to his own personal use, claiming that God directed him to also do so.

According to Animashahun, it is God’s miracle that opened his eyes, 10 years after being in darkness and hypnotised by the Islamic cleric and his wife who supported him. He said when he realised what was happening to him, he got himself together, came from the USA where he is based and put up a petition to the Assistant Inspector of General of Police, AIG Muhammad Ali, in charge of Zone 2, Command, Onikan, Lagos, to investigate and arrest the cleric.

Victim shares experience

He said: “I met the Islamic cleric during the month of Ramadan in 1999, when he was preaching in Ikorodu and after the preaching, I went to meet him and told him I like how he preached and we exchanged phone contact and thereafter we became friends. “After we became close, in every Ramadan my fam- ily and I go to his house to observe our annual Ramadan prayer. In 2011, I travelled to United State of America and I came back to Nigeria in 2012.

When I came back he brought a concoction to me that God instructed him to give me and that I should drink out of the concoction, that it will protect me from evil eyes. “Since I took the concoction, I became unconscious and I don’t know what I was doing anymore. Even when I am in Nigeria, he would be the one that will pick me up at the airport to his house, where he would also give me another concoction to bath with, claiming it was for my own protection and good.

“When I returned to USA in 2013, he called me that there are business opportunities in Nigeria he wanted me to invest in, especially property business and transportation business and I sent him money to invest for me. “In 2016 he called me again and requested for a sport utility vehicle from me, which I bought and shipped down to Nigeria for him, it was one of his boys called Saheed Ajayi that went to clear the vehicle at the sea port.

For about six to seven years I have not visited my parents or my siblings. “Whatever he asked me to do is what I do. In 2012 when my wife and children went to his mosque to pray during Ramadan period he said God instructed him that my family should stay under his roof.

Saying if they didn’t stay with him they are going to die. With the fear of losing my family, I allowed them to stay with him, since he is a man of God that I trusted so much. I don’t have any reason to fear that he will do them bad.

One fateful day he called me while I was in the USA that I should lend him money. “I told him that I don’t have money, but have some money my friends gave me to keep for them, he commanded me to give him the money and after giving him I begged him to return it and he promised to return it. Two months after I sent the money to him, he called me that I should send the names of those my friends to him that he is going to cast a spell on them so as for my friends to forget the money or die.

It was then I realised I am in the wrong place for years.” Animashaun told our correspondent that also in 2019, the Islamic cleric told him that God instructed him to change his name to his own and get a loan for him from the United States of America.

Changed wife, children’s names

“Immediately he told me to change my name and get a loan for him, sincerely I didn’t dispute it with him, I got the loan for him and then transferred it to him. In 2021 when I told him I wanted to bring my wife and children to America he suddenly went behind me to change their names to his own name. When I asked him why he changed it, he said it was an instruction from God to him, so that evil people will not kill them and also to make them stay alive.

“In 2022, he told me that God also told him that whatever is in my possession belongs to him, in- cluding my money, property, wife and children, including the money he borrowed from me. He thereafter, threatened me that if I tried to report to the police or go to my family members that I was going to run mad or die and on resurrection day he is going to condemn me into hell fire and my family too.”

It was also learnt that the Islamic cleric always refer to himself as new generation Adam, while his wife is called Eve or Prophet Muhammad or Jesus Christ, while his wife is called Mary Mother of Jesus Christ, his wife is fondly called mother of believers in their community by their followers in Ikorodu.

“Everything about him is lie, deceit, a rapist and a fraudster. I thought he was a man of God when I saw him. I never knew he was a devil. When I realised who he was, I had to run for my life and it took me years before I could regain my memory. It is not everybody who calls themselves Islamic cleric that are truly men of God or Pastor, now I have learnt my lessons in a sorrowful way.

“It was when I realised I was being duped that I reported the matter to the police who went after him and got him arrested, his wife and three others working with him for defrauding me were also arrested. He also told me to change my other properties that I bought without his knowledge to his own, he tried to take me to Immigration office in Abuja to change the name on my International passport to his own name, but something happened that fateful day that was why we were unable to go the very day.

Even my name on my credit card and social security card all had been changed to his own. “Presently, all those things I changed to his name from mine are affecting me back in the state. I believe God will help me out of the problem that I found myself.”

Under a spell

In 2022, I was with him and his younger brother and I heard him cursing his mother on phone that was when I knew I was in the wrong place. Even God told us to respect our parents, why would someone who calls himself a Sheik be cursing his mother? That was when I started thinking about him. “Also, his wife called me in the night that she saw the spirit of Prophet Muhammad telling her to tell me that I shouldn’t bother to ask for my properties and my money from her husband and in the morning the husband called me again and said what his wife told me was true, that it was a massage from Allah to me.

Family worried

“It is true that my family is worried about me, whenever I want to call my parents to tell them that I would be coming home, suddenly he would call me few days before my arrival that I should not go to them, he would come to the airport to pick me and take me to his house where he would also give me another concoction to drink and bath with, after that I will not remember anybody from my family anymore.

“Whenever I am returning to the State, he would be the one taking me back to the airport without seeing my family. He warned me never to see them, because seeing them will lead to my death, my thinking was that he was protecting me, not knowing he had hypnotised, kidnapped and extorting me for years.

Wife sexually assaulted

When I asked my wife if she was assaulted sexually she denied that such a thing ever happened, but I have about 10 evidence that she was sexually assaulted by the man, my wife and children are presently with her family.

Herbalist who worked with Alfa arrested

Meanwhile, 57-year-old Oyedokun Adebare, a herbalist who worked with the Islamic cleric to dupe the American based man was also arrested by the police.

He said he had been working with the cleric for about 15 years, saying “I got to know him through one of my apprentice and we became friends, that was how I started preparing charms for him whenever he approached me.”

Police react

AIG Ali said, “On July 17, 2023, Mr. Animashaun, whose name was changed to Afeez Uthman by the Islamic cleric brought a petition of Criminal conspiracy, compelling action by intimidation, obtaining by false pretence, threat to kill, suspected ritualist, stealing, criminal charms and conduct to cause breach of the peace against one Alhaji Afeez Uthman Imole Ayo and Alhaja Mushirafat Kekelomo Salaam, female, Saheed Ajayi, Uthman Temidayo, Rashmon and others at large.”

The AIG said the petition was referred to the anti-piracy Unit for discrete investigation and that a team of operatives led by SP Mariam Ogunmolasuyi O/C Anti-Piracy swung into action and apprehended five suspects in connection with the alleged crime and one white Toyota Venza 2009 model, one Ashuk Leland bus with registration number JJJ933YD and various landed properties were recovered. While the suspects confessed to the crime.