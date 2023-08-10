How G Media’s Campaign Drove Ethio Telecom’s Telebirr Super App Launch

The management of Telebirr, Ethio-Telecom’s digital marketing, has confirmed that G Media’s innovative campaign boosted success its super app launch. Debuted in May 2021, Telebirr has rapidly grown into a favoured mobile money solution within Ethiopia.

Boasting over 34 million users nationwide, the app simplifies daily life, making money transfers, utility payments, and booking or ticketing accessible with a mere touch. Within its short two-year existence, Telebirr has tallied over 358 million transactions, amounting to an impressive 746 billion Ethiopian Birr.

International remittances through this platform have reached about $2.4 mil – lion , spanning 44 countries in this brief success-filled span. Its unsecured loan offering has marked a radical shift in Ethiopia’s financial scene, extending microcredit facilities to underserved segments such as the youth and women.

Telebirr has shown how digital technology can bridge financial disparities, unlocking new avenues for monetary inclusion even in the remotest parts of a burgeoning nation. In the wake of the triumphant campaign and unveiling of the Tele Birr Super App, G Media’s relationship with Ethio Telecom has thrived.

Together they are crafting stimulating and engaging content to spur and magnify user interaction across Ethio Telecom’s various social media channels. Speaking, the co-founder of Gebeya Inc, and G Media’s Business Advisor, Amadou Daffe, said: “Success in the digital marketing space is about more than just promotions and campaigns; it’s also about developing a strong brand identity that resonates with your target audience.

Having worked with Bereket Taffese (G Media CEO), he is not only achieving fantastic things with G Media but is also very intentional about paving the way for powerful and thriving brand strategies in the ever-changing digital landscape. “Africa has always been a cradle of creativity and innovation.

In recent years, there has been a pronounced rise in inventive enterprises that challenge the status quo and transform various industries.” “From groundbreaking tech startups to sustainable agricultural endeavours, Africa is fast establishing itself as a hub for visionary entrepreneurial ventures.

“Over the years, this rich continent has consistently showcased its capacity for pioneering innovations and transformative solutions. The recent upsurge in dynamic ventures, transcending traditional boundaries, highlights Africa’s role as a formidable catalyst for progressive business initiatives.

“These avant-garde corporations are not merely altering the commercial environment but also catalyaing socioeconomic progress throughout Africa.

“At the forefront of this metamorphosis are forward-thinking entrepreneurs who are adeptly employing technology, renewable energy, and indigenous wisdom to confront urgent problems and fashion enduring solutions.