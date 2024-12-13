$447bn: Elon Musk Reclaims World’s Richest Person Title

Share

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tesla, an electric vehicle company, Elon Musk, has reclaimed the world’s richest person title.

New Telegraph recalls that on November 13, Trump appointed Musk to lead a soon-to-be-established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

In the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the South African-born American billionaire overtook Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos, to cross a threshold of over $400 billion, the first time ever.

According to the Bloomberg Index, Musk’s net worth on Thursday climbed to $447 billion, over $190 billion more than Bezos, who has held the top spot since early this year.

On December 11, Tesla shares closed at a record high, hitting $424.77.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Musk’s artificial intelligence startup, xAI, more than doubled in value in November following a new funding round, increasing to $50 billion from a few months ago.

Musk, the owner of X, the microblogging platform previously known as Twitter, is also Tesla’s largest individual shareholder.

The billionaire was a strong supporter of United States President-elect Donald Trump during the campaigns leading up to the November 5 presidential election.

