JTF Uncovers Reservoirs With 35,000 Litres Of Illegally Refined Fuel In Bayelsa

The Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), has uncovered three reservoirs used for the storage of illegally refined fuel in Tamara Street in Biogbolo, Bayelsa State.

The OPDS Commander, Rear Adm. Olusegun Ferreira represented by Commodore John Siyanbade, told journalists that the illegal site was uncovered on Thursday.

He explained that the reservoirs on Tamara Street contained 35,000 litres of automated petrol oil and 38 jerrycans loaded with the illegally processed product.

He revealed that three youths working at the facility were arrested and interviewed during the raid, which comprised personnel from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

He also said that a lady suspected of being the facility’s owner’s wife was also arrested. The woman was said to have explained that they were only doing the business to survive and had no idea it was illegal.

He warned individuals involved in illicit activity in the region to stop or be prosecuted when apprehended.

According to him, the OPDS’s mandate was to safeguard oil and gas sites, and he was well prepared to do so.

He said, “The building has been taken over, we have three dug-out pits within the building with a vehicle also carrying about 38 jerrycans filled with the illegally refined product.

“This is to show that the OPDS is working and not relenting at getting rid of criminals in the Niger Delta, because illegality is affecting the economy of the country.

“You can see the building is situated in a place where they could have other buildings

“Apart from constituting health hazard for other people that are living in the community, other dangers can happen also.”