Subsidy Removal: Ogun to reactivate bulk purchase programme

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has disclosed plans by his administration to reactivate the state owned ‘Bulk Purchase Program’ under its Gateway Trading. Abiodun, who made this known during an interview in Abeokuta, said his administration would also introduce an agriculture and food palliative which according to him would help “at supporting our farmers so that we can boost food production.”

The governor noted that the Bulk Purchase Program would allow the state government to purchase food items at pre-deregulation prices. He said: “In terms of food palliatives, we are now going to reactivate our Bulk Purchase Program under the Gateway Trading and through different channels and warehouses in different parts of the state.

We will be selling food items like grains and rice that we will be purchasing from the Central Bank of Nigeria at prederegulation prices.” The governor also said that the introduction of an Energy Transition Plan, which was conceived some months back by his administration would allow the state to migrate from depending on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) or diesel to power public transportation to using Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).