Tinubu’ll fail if he adopts models that never worked –Adebayo

Given the biting effects of increase in the pump price of petrol due to the removal of subsidy, would you still label those criticising that action as hypocrites?

There are two types of people who are criticising the subsidy removal. Some of them are hypocrites, while others are consistent. Those who criticised subsidy removal like me and other people, have grounds to criticise the programme. But those who supported anyone, any platform that said they will remove subsidy from day one are hypocritical. Once you agree to throw a five-year-old child from the 10th floor of a building, you cannot say you surprised the child broke his or her limbs.

There is no way you will implement the policy they are implementing now that you are not going to have the same consequences. Economics does not admit to cheating. You can cheat in politics, you can inflate your numbers in politics, but when it comes to economics, you can’t. You have to take the right policies. If you don’t take the right policies, the consequences of the wrong policies will follow. When we are talking about hypocrisy, the hypocrisy didn’t start with the labour unions, hypocrisy started with President Tinubu himself, who opposed former President Goodluck Jonathan, when he had a smaller amount of subsidy adjustment and all of them went on the streets against it.

But when they came to power, they went in the opposite direction, finishing everything once and for all. It is not a political statement when you say people are hypocritical. We predicted all these. We were discussing it then. Nobody can pretend that they are not aware that it will affect factor cost. If it affects factor cost, it will affect the cost of living. If it affects the cost of living, more people will go into poverty. Just look at the position they took before and look at the position they are taking now.

There is nothing new in what has happened, it is just the natural consequence of the action. And that was why during the presidential debate, we were pushing for an alternative view that they should not do it, but they have done it now. Nothing has surprised me at all. Infact, it appears this might just be the beginning except drastic steps are taking to go off that line.

Talking about drastic steps being taken, what steps do you recommend apart from the palliatives already announced by the government?

First, we should stop misusing the word palliative. With N8,000 being carried over from the existing 2023 budget, former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration left behind as to how they would manage the subsidy removal. Even this $800 million from the World Bank was negotiated by the past government. Policy watchers in the country shouldn’t behave as if they didn’t know that it was in the offing. It appears the government is not aware of what we call monetary neutrality.

When you have no food, you have no means of transportation, you have no medicare, throwing money at you is not going to increase the number of service providers, it is not going to increase the value of real goods in the market. What it is going to do is that there would be wastage and the money will not be well used. When the money gets to end users, it will be useless to them in real terms because it does not have goods to chase with the money. In the end, it may cause a little bit of inflation.

The way to go about it now is consensus but it appears that the Nigerian elite is behaving as if there is no alternative to subsidy removal. The subsidy has gone. I don’t agree with it though, but it is a policy of the government and it appears every mainstream political party and analyst agreed with that bad policy. And if you want to continue along that line, what you do is to delink the people from the value chain of petrol.

The way to do that is, for example, from the transportation and logistics point of view, you make sure that the price of petrol does not impact the ability of people to commute. That is why in many cities, whether in Singapore or London, what you see is that the common people don’t feel the effect when the price of petroleum does up or down because the government has provided public transportation that has been delinked from that. The common people are the easiest to take off that line.

You said there could be further dislocation in the prices if there is a further dislocation in crude oil prices and further depreciation of the naira…

There are three factors affecting it and none of them is accidental. It is the byproduct of our politics. We are either importing as we are importing now, or we are preparing the market in continuation of importation.

This means that even if you are producing petroleum in Lagos or Port Harcourt, Akwa Ibom or Kaduna, the intention of the policymakers is that since we don’t regulate the price of telephone, shoes or clothing or anything you buy in the market, you just have to follow what goes on in the international market. That is the policy position taken by the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party, which are the mainstream right-wing political parties in Nigeria. They are leaving the naira to what they called market forces and the market is regulated by foreign currency.

So, the Nigerian government has lost control over its own currency and has no control over how petrol is being traded. The inputs you use for petrol, whether it is the crude oil or refinery engineering cost, administration or manpower are all regulated by the United States dollars. Unfortunately, most of the things people need in their lives are controlled by government policies but politics controls who goes into government.

So, if you don’t identify your interest very well and articulate them and decide which of your life’s activities is going to be dependent on government decisions. Those who are dependent on government decisions should be involved in our politics. If your wellbeing, sustainability, cost of living, employment, purchasing power, ability to preserve the fruit of your labour, to live in peace, all these are implicated by government decisions, they should be the ones to dictate your politics.

These are the things you should consider when you are in politics.

Are you saying that President Bola Tinubu’s policy of unification of the foreign exchange market and removal of the fuel subsidy is to help friends of the government? Is that not obvious?

I am not saying it pejoratively. In economics, everything is about choice. There are many alternative routes to development. Nigeria is a resource-rich country. I am not saying that because of our numbers, I am saying it because of the quality of people we have. Nigeria is rich in manpower. I think it is not too late for the government, starting with President Tinubu and co to rethink and have a backup plan because I have a feeling, and I am saying it with every sense of responsibility that if they go the way they are going, they will fail woefully not because they hate the people but because they are adopting models that never worked. It will surprise President Tinubu that in the past two months, more people have entered into poverty and he is yet to succeed in lifting five people out of poverty. The measures he is taking now will not help the economy. The subsidy is one out of about 2,000 government programmes that require spending government money on. I studied them when I was running for president in order to cut costs. If you are looking at the top 100 money wasters, subsidy for petrol is not one of them. One of them is establishment costs for running National Assembly and presidency. Another is military spending. This is a major waste of government money. We need the military but not the waste that is there. The third is the management and funding of the joint venture and production-sharing contract, fiscal management of taxation, the waivers they grant and the way we subsidise foreign exchange.

Don’t you think that the N500 billion meant for palliative should be used to get one of the refineries working?

We have a duty to refine locally because it is an industrial policy decision, except when the production is toxic and problematic. It is always better to produce locally. However, it doesn’t automatically guarantee lower prices. It guarantees employment, and reliability in case of distortion in the market and you have a marginal decrease in cost. Look at other things being produced in Nigeria; their prices are not down. Most of the cassava we consume comes from Nigeria. Why is the price of cassava not falling? We have been producing cement in Nigeria for one decade. When former President Olusegun Obasanjo was everywhere supporting a few people who wanted to create a monopoly market or a geo-monopoly market in the cement sector, he said once we start producing it, everybody would have cement cheaply. But cement has never been cheaper at all. Rather, it is even worse than before. When government wants to commit your resources to their favourites, they will tell you let us put our money in the hands of rich private people and you will get good prices along the way. You will see that Nigerian banks don’t charge you more than foreign banks even though the banks are in Nigeria. The law of economics doesn’t have a brother or sister. Once the person is in the capitalist world and he is trying to maximise his profit, he will sell anything to his own mother at any price. So, the price mechanism is just a small part of developmental economics.

The power sector is considering 40 per cent electricity tariff as demanded by the DISCOs; what effect will it have if it does take effect?

It’s like the government driving a trailer load of cement on top of somebody’s leg and you are saying you want to reduce the pain, yet you refuse to move away from his leg and you don’t want the person to cry, this cannot work. How can we pretend that we don’t know that everybody in that value chain will continue to adjust his price to cope with it? When you throw dirt upstream, everybody downstream way will have to deal with the debris. The product you are fighting over is in itself dependent upon other factor cost. If you go down to adjust the factor cost, they will raise theirs too.