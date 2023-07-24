The Lagos State Government has denied the purported plans to conduct mass burial for casualties of the 2020 #EndSARS incident. The government in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Olusegun Ogboye, said the letter is the handiwork of mischief makers. This came following reports marking the rounds on social media of a purported mass burial plan for casualties of the 2020 #EndSARS incident, titled: Letter of No Objection – Mass Burial for the 103, the Year 2020 ENDSARS victims.

But Ogboye said the peddlers of the news are deliberately misinterpreting and sensationalising the letter to misinform the public, stir public sentiment and cause public disaffection against the Lagos State Government. The statement reads: “The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to some social media publications about a purported mass burial plan for casualties of the 2020 #EndSARS incident. “While the Lagos State Government would not have dignified the mischievous elements peddling such news with a response.

“We consider it appropriate to set the records straight and draw the attention of well-meaning citizens to the antics of some unscrupulous elements who are hell-bent on disrupting the peace and tranquillity of Lagos with distorted news and half-truth about the PPA letter. “It is public knowledge that the year 2020 #EndSARS crisis that snowballed into violence in many parts of Lagos recorded casualties in different areas of the State and NOT from the Lekki Toll Gate as being inferred in the mischievous publications.

“For the records, the Lagos State Environmental Health Unit (SEHMU) picked up bodies in the aftermath of #EndSARS violence and community clashes at Fagba, Ketu, Ikorodu, Orile, Ajegunle, Abule-Egba, Ikeja, Ojota, Ekoro, Ogba, Isolo and Ajah areas of Lagos State, including a jailbreak at Ikoyi Prison. “The 103 casualties mentioned in the document were from these incidents and NOT from Lekki Toll-gate as being alleged. For the avoidance of doubt, nobody was retrieved from the Lekki Toll Gate incident.