Ogun Raises Alarm Over ‘Poisonous’ Locally Brewed Alcoholic Drinks

The Ogun State Government on Sunday said it has begun an investigation into the sales of “poisonous” locally brewed alcoholic drinks in some parts of the state.

This, the government said followed the death of some residents of the state after allegedly consuming alcoholic drinks last week.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr Tomi Coker in a statement issued to journalists in Abeokuta on Sunday cautioned residents of the state against the consumption of locally brewed alcoholic drinks and other products not approved by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

New Telegraph had reported that six persons died in Ogbogbo, Ijebu-North East area of the state after reportedly consuming alcoholic drinks.

Coker said the state received reports of eleven cases of severe illnesses and the death of eight persons all directly linked to the consumption of locally brewed alcoholic products.

Coker disclosed that the incidents reportedly occurred between July 18th and 20th, 2023 from two Local Government areas in Ogun State, namely Ijebu North East and Odogbolu, adding that the Ministry of Health had initiated a thorough investigation into the source and nature of the hazardous products.

She however advised the public to exercise extreme caution and refrain from consuming drinks from unverified sources, while the investigation is ongoing.

“It is of utmost importance to only consume products that have been officially approved and certified by NAFDAC.

“The unauthorized production and distribution of alcoholic beverages and other consumable items pose significant health risks as they are often manufactured in unregulated and unhygienic conditions, making them potential breeding grounds for harmful substances and toxins.

“Such substances can lead to severe health complications and, in some cases, fatal outcomes, as evidenced by the recent incidents in Ijebu North East and Odogbolu LGAs. We hereby urge the public to report any suspicious locally brewed alcoholic drink to the appropriate authorities or NAFDAC,” she said.

The Special Adviser added that residents should also report any case of illness or death after consumption of similar products including herbal concoctions to the nearest Government Hospital.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its all residents, stressing that collaborative efforts between the government, regulatory bodies, and the public are paramount to combat the sale and consumption of harmful products.