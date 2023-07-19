Manchester United have agreed a deal worth up to (€55m) £47.2m for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana. The breakthrough follows days of talks between the clubs, with the deal including an initial fee of €51m (£43.8m), plus €4m (£3.4m) in potential addons, depending on individual and club performance.

Onana is expected to fly to England on for a medical and formally sign his Manchester United contract. If everything can be done in time, it is hoped the goalkeeper can fly with the squad for the club’s pre-season tour. United play Lyon at Murrayfield on Wednesday before flying to the US after the game, where they stay until the end of July.

Onana has made clear his intention to move to Old Trafford and reunite with his former Ajax manager, Erik ten Hag, who is driving the move for the 27-year-old. United are also exploring the signing of Japan ‘keeper Zion Suzuki from Urawa Red Diamonds after David De Gea failed to agree terms on a new contract and announced his exit on a free transfer earlier this month.