Interrogating socio-political crises, failures in Nigeria

Saint Gbilekaa’s “Another Voice: Meta-Critical Essays in Drama, Theatre and Politics” is a juxtaposition of theatre and politics to interrogate, mediate and investigate the socio-political crises and failures in Nigeria using revolutionary standpoint.

The 254-page book, which assesses Nigerian democratic culture through the standpoint of theatre practice and scholarship, evaluates the place of theatre in Nigerian politics and politics in the Nigerian theatre. Also, with a focus on Nigerian and even entire African theatre pedagogue the book gives emphasis on how Nigerian traditional and literary theatre types deploy cultural aesthetics and performance to construct superlative society and deconstruct social disorder.

In his forward to the book, Professor Olu Obafemi, Director of Research, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State, who is also a renowned Nigerian theatre scholar, states: “The book treats literature as a weapon of social transformation. Gbilekaa critiques the artists’ burden of constantly struggling with form as a vehicle of enlightenment and illumination; a confrontation of stagecraft with predatory forces in society impeding the fulfillment of social vision and inevitable liberation of popular consciousness and imagination. As a scholar politician, he moves into folktale tradition and the embedding heroic mono-myth; The hero in Tiv folktale is replicated in many parts of Africa, including the Tortoise tricksterist personage in Yoruba folktales and the Ananse in Akan’s Anansegoro which late Efua Sutherland built a theatre in Ghana. Then of course the Swange phenomenon-the sensuous dance drama of the Tiv, which is an inevitable menu in the annual national carnivalesque outing in Nigeria today.

Saint Gbilekaa must be commended for the courage and enduring aspiration to remain a rigorous and enduring scholar; and engaging researcher into theatrical performance traditions of Nigeria.” Chapter one, “Theatre Criticism in Nigeria Today”, offers a definition of criticism, literary criticism, and theatre criticism.

It uses review of relevant literatures where the views of scholars and authorities like M.H. Abrahams, Abiola Irele, T.S Elliot, Matthew Arnold etc on criticism were reflected. Chapter two, “A dialectical interpretation of Nigerian Theatre”, looks at concert theatrical practice of the colonial theatre days to post independence literary drama. This state of theatre under colonialism captures how colonial and Christian hegemony produced doctrinal literatures.

Chapter three; The Development of the Theatre of Radical Poetics in Nigeria draws the attention of the reader on how the coercive machinery which the colonial powers set up propelled a protest tradition in the Nigerian theatre. This protest habit subsequently led to the development of radical theatrpractice.

What also followed this was sharpened awareness of Nigerian intellectuals and dramatists of the left and it resulted in socialist tendencies in the plays that were written.

The attempts to link the radical drama to sociopolitical and economic development are another issue captured in this chapter. Chapter four is about on “Theatre and Political Change since Independence. A methodological approach is adopted in chapter five to demonstrate how Radical Theatre as a potent tool for community development in Nigeria is being harnessed. The chapter started by defining the core concepts like radical, drama, popular theatre, in addition to explicating how the drama of the radical poetics in Nigeria share affinity with Community Theatre for Development.

The contributions of theatre scholars, practitioners and theatre groups that made impact in the trend and development of community theatre, Theatre for Development, Revolutionary Alternative Theatre etc were acknowledged. Chapter six treats drama and national politics, using Ola Rotimi’s drama as paradigm with the mention of If, A Tragedy of the Ruled, Hopes of the Living Dead, The Gods Are Not To Blame, Our Husband Has Gone Mad Again, noting that: “Rotimi has explored Nigeria’s continuous culture of intolerance of one another, selfishness and tribal disunity to make fundamental dramatic statements on the present and the future state of the nation.” (84). In Chapter seven, a comparative analysis of Soyinka’s The Strong Breed and Femi Osofisan’s No More the Wasted Breed is carried out to explain how a new course in Nigerian dramaturgy is being charted, while chapter eight deals with culture and the democratic experience in Nigeria using Wale Ogunyemi’s Langbodo as a case study. In examining the tragic and honour, chapter nine uses Wole Soyinka’s Death and The King’s Horseman as example, just as chapter ten explores theatre and society. Ngugi wa Thiongo’s works are cited as instances with the explanation that Ngugi’s major concern is the desire to put the people’s history of struggle in proper perspectives of their participation in the class struggle” (p. 141).

Chapters eleven and twelve look at the artist and his credo through an aesthetic evaluation of Iyorwuese Hagher’s plays and Hagher’s life in arts and politics respectively. Chapter ten captures the biographical notes of Hagher and his works, where it is noted that his artistic credo is shaped by his Tiv background. Chapter twelve gives details of his educational, civil service and academic career in addition to his religious and political accomplishments.

In chapter thirteen, the position of the director in indigenous African theatre is spelt out; while chapter fourteen is about the delimitation of satire as revolutionary weapon in Nigeria. In chapter fifteen, the author explains in simple terms, Nigerian literature and social using Zaki Biam as a focal point; while chapters sixteen, seventeen, eighteen and nineteen centre on comedy and comic form in Tiv Drama, the trickster hero in Tiv folktales, a critical appraisal of the performance of Tiv Swange Dance and its implication for the future and Tiv popular music and dances, myths and reality correspondingly. It is important to observe that the arrangement of the chapters and the presentation of the discourse are coherent. The book really drew instances from African and Nigerian situations to criticize the circumstances under discussion.

