Zoonoses Day: ‘Nigeria needs tougher laws to combat wildlife trade, zoonotic diseases’

Many Nigerians are not aware that some of the recent outbreaks of diseases across the country are a result of the exploitation of the ecosphere unleashed by the industrialisation revolution, globalisation and digitalisation agenda on plants and animal kingdoms.

From the little mosquito that spreads malaria, yellow fever, typhoid, and worms to life-threatening conditions such as cancer, organ failure, respiratory and gastrointestinal infections as well as epidemics like Ebola, COVID-19, Anthrax and Lassa fever, among others. Zoonotic diseases Zoonotic diseases constitute a large percentage of the infectious diseases ravaging the country.

Experts estimate that 60 per cent of existing human infectious diseases come from animals. The diseases, which are transferred from animals to humans, leave in their wake, illness, deaths and disabilities, with some of them occurring perennially as epidemics every year over the last five decades. As Nigeria joined the rest of the globe in celebrating World Zoonoses Day on July 6, the World Health Organisation (WHO), said that zoonoses comprise a significant portion of new and existing diseases in humans, with over 200 known types.

These diseases, caused by bacteria, viruses, parasites, or unconventional agents, can be transmitted to humans through direct contact, contaminated food and water, or exposure to the environment. It stated that World Zoonoses Day serves as a global event to motivate individuals worldwide to take action and adopt preventive measures against these hazardous diseases. Zoonoses are infectious diseases that can be transmitted from animals to humans, either directly or through insect vectors. Three types WHO said: “Globally, about one billion cases of illness and millions of deaths occur every year from zoonoses.

Some 60 per cent of emerging infectious diseases that are reported globally are zoonoses. The three include endemic zoonoses which are present in many places and affect many people and animals, and epidemic zoonoses which are sporadic in temporal and spatial in distribution. The third category includes ‘Emerging and re-emerging zoonoses.’ “These are newly appearing in a population or have existed previously but are rapidly increasing in incidence or geographical range.

Examples of the latter include Rift Valley fever, SARS, pandemic influenza H1N1 2009, Yellow fever, Avian Influenza (H5N1) and (H7N9), West Nile virus and the Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV). “Africa, home to immense wildlife and aquatic creatures and forests, is a major hotspot for animal-linked pandemics. SubSaharan African countries, according to experts, are at high risk. For decades they have had to contend with incidences of Ebola, Lassa fever, malaria, worm infestations, as well as air and waterborne diseases.

“These outbreaks are heightened in Nigeria and other affected nations by conflicts, political instability, bad governance, corruption, poor health systems and lack of basic necessities of life. Over 130 million Nigerians are trapped in abject poverty and destitution. Many subsist on less than a dollar but scavenge food from refuse dumps. A significant percentage of the population lacks access to potable water, nutritious food, adequate housing and unsanitary practices.

As a result, the nation’s Human Development Index (HDI) and life expectancy profile are abysmal, despite its massive human and natural wealth.” Likewise, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) advocates for robust health monitoring systems to ensure effective surveillance and prevention of zoonotic pathogens, preventing their potential use as weapons.

By spreading awareness, promoting prevention, and investing in research, communities worldwide can work together to mitigate the impact of these infectious diseases on both human and animal health. Bill As a result, experts and non-governmental organisations in Nigeria’s health and environment circle have renewed their push for the 10th National Assembly to revisit the ‘Endangered Species Conservation and Protection Bill’, promoted by the Federal Ministry of Environment by the 9th National Assembly to avoid the spread of zoonotic diseases linked to the consumption of bushmeat.

Veterinarian and Wild Africa Fund Nigerian Spokesperson, Dr Mark Ofua, said: “As a notable hub for trafficking of illegal wildlife Nigeria cannot afford to be the epicentre of the next pandemic, disastrous in terms of human health and economically. We must quickly pass the new wildlife law introduced before the election, increase our enforcement and awareness efforts to stop illegal bushmeat trade, mitigate the spread of zoonotic diseases and protect our environment.”

According to a health advocate in Lagos State, Professor Akin Abayomi: “If you don’t know what’s out there, you’re destroying that ecosystem, and you’re creating that pathogenicity for humans to encroach into animals’ space to cut down trees and destroy their environment and come into contact with wildlife. If the human population is not used to any particular pathogen, it will have no immunity, which now creates an opportunity for it to spread quickly among the human population. Ebola will kill six out of 10 people. Lassa fever will kill 5 out of 10 people. Look at what COVID did to the global economy; we’re still recovering.”

Co-founder and CEO of Wild Africa Fund, Peter Knights, said: “We must defuse this ticking bomb by moving urban consumers away from illegal bushmeat through education and enforcing laws and preserving what wildlife habitat remains. At the same time, we must develop alternative sources of income and protein for those that hunt bushmeat.”

The ‘Endangered Species Conservation and Protection Bill’ proposed increased penalties to reflect the seriousness of the crimes and their impact on endangered species, as well as expand courts’ ability to expedite wildlife cases and recover assets, create corporate liability and support international cooperation.

Specifically, it stipulates imprisonment of up to 10 years imprisonment or a fine of not less than N12 million or both for any person that imports, exports, re-exports or attempts to embark on such activities listed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) Appendix I.

For offences related to species listed under the Second Schedule or that are listed under CITES Appendix II, the person is liable to a term of imprisonment of up to seven years or a fine of not less than N6 million or both. An offence relating to a species listed under the Third Schedule or listed under CITES Appendix III also attracts N4 million or both such fine and imprisonment Animals and plants in Appendix I include leaf-nosed Bats, Fat-mouse, Flying Squirrels, Giant Ground Pangolins, Drill, White-throated Monkey, Sclater’s Monkey, Chimpanzee, Cross River Gorillas, Lion, Leopard, Cheetah and Wild Cat, while Animals in the second schedule include African lung Fish, Butterfly fish, Snake fish, Forest Guinea fowls and African Palm Squirrel. Penalties Also, any person that fails to conduct an environmental impact assessment (EIA) before embarking on any project would be guilty of an offence under sub-section (1) and liable to a term of imprisonment of up to five years imprisonment or a fine of not less than N10 million or both such fine and imprisonment.

Besides, a person who kills, hunts, captures, or injures a species without a permit or other exemption under this Act, which relates to a species listed under the First Schedule or is listed under CITES Appendix I or Convention on Migratory Species (CMS) Appendix I, is liable to a term of imprisonment of up to five years with no option of a fine. As these challenges continue, the world sets aside July 6 every year to create awareness of zoonotic disease emergence as an urgent global health and international security concern. Zoonotic disease transmission is associated with human-animal interactions, including the consumption of food of wildlife origin. Namely, zoonotic disease emergence is associated with increased human-wildlife interactions, often in conjunction with disturbed and degraded wildlife habitats.

Outbreaks and pandemics have resulted from the spill over of pathogens from animals to humans including SARS-CoV-2, Ebola virus, Nipah virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and avian and swine influenza. These recent emergences of novel human-animal pathogens are often associated with a wildlife reservoir, as well as wildlife-domestic animal interactions. The cost to curtail disease epidemics and pandemics is considerable, as they impact not just the health sector, but all other sectors of society, affecting livelihoods and food security, trade, travel and hospitality, education, national and international security, and entire national economies, especially in poor countries. These sequelae were confirmed upon the outbreak of the SARSCoV-2 pandemic, which has been both socially and economically devastating